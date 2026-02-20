Amid backlash, US defends deporting infant with bronchitis to Mexico

A two-month-old baby suffering from bronchitis has been deported from the United States to Mexico along with his family, prompting outrage and scrutiny of America’s immigration enforcement.

The case, first reported by The Associated Press, centres on the removal of the infant and his parents by US immigration authorities despite concerns over the child’s health.

Lawmaker alleges “heinous” action

US Representative Joaquin Castro said the baby had been unresponsive in the hours before discharge from the hospital. In a post on X, the Texas Democrat said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported the child, his 16-month-old sister and their parents.

Castro said he confirmed the details with the family’s attorney and described the deportation as “heinous”. He added that he would seek accountability from ICE over what he called a “monstrous action”. The US Department of Homeland Security rejected the allegation that the removal was medically unsafe. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the department, said the infant was in stable condition and had been medically cleared for removal. According to her, paediatricians provided the parents with a nasal saline spray and bulb syringe to continue treatment. The child’s mother, identified as Mireya Stefani Lopez-Sanchez, was apprehended by Border Patrol on January 21 near Eagle Pass, Texas, after allegedly crossing the border illegally. Officials said:

Her claims were reviewed by a judge and found invalid A final removal order was issued on February 8 She was deported with her child after what authorities described as “full due process” Wider debate on child detention The episode comes amid heightened debate over the detention of children under President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Recent cases have fuelled criticism. Images of a five-year-old boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, being detained in Minnesota triggered public outcry before a judge ordered his release. Court filings last year also cited concerns over conditions in federal family detention centres, including reports of inadequate medical care and prolonged stays beyond court-mandated limits.