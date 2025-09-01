Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Australia's anti-immigration group targets Indian migrants: What happened

Australia's anti-immigration group targets Indian migrants: What happened

Thousands marched in Australian cities under the 'March for Australia' banner; officials condemned the rallies as racist and neo-Nazi driven

Indian diaspora urged to stay indoors as violent anti-immigration rallies hit Australia

Demonstrators hold a banner during the 'March for Australia' anti-immigration rally, in Sydney, Australia, August 31, 2025. | Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police in Melbourne deployed pepper spray and fired baton rounds after violent confrontations broke out between anti-immigration protesters and counter-demonstrators on Sunday, Australian media reported.
 
The unrest unfolded as thousands joined rallies under the banner ‘March for Australia’ in cities including Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide, demanding an end to what organisers called “mass immigration”. Authorities condemned the protests as “racist”, with Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly stating they were “organised by Nazis”.
 
The protests were coordinated through a right-wing group’s website and social media.
 

Anti-migrant protest flyer targets Indians

Flyers distributed by organisers directly targeted Indian migration, claiming: “More Indians in five years than Greeks and Italians in 100”. The group behind the rallies argued that migration had “torn at the bonds that held communities together”.
 
 
According to a report by News On Air, Indian community leaders in Australia have urged migrants to remain indoors following violent anti-immigration rallies. Australian authorities reportedly deployed significant police resources amid fears for the safety of the country’s large Indian diaspora, which has grown rapidly in recent years.

Also Read

marriage, wedding

'Buying' American spouse won't get you US citizenship, Trump admin warns

US Citizenship and Immigration Services

Best of BS Opinion: Trump's citizenship rules may upend world order

United States

Closing of West: Has Trump won his decade-long argument about immigration?premium

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

EC to review voters' lists in six states to weed out illegal immigrants

Senator handcuffed

Senator handcuffed, forcibly removed from press conference on ICE protests

 
As of June 2023, Australia was home to 845,800 Indian-born residents, according to official statistics. This figure has more than doubled in a decade, up from 378,480 in 2013, making Indians the second-largest migrant group after Britons. They now account for 10.3 per cent of the overseas-born population and 3.2 per cent of the total population.
 

Melbourne street violence

According to SBS News, around 5,000 demonstrators, many draped in the national flag, and counter-protesters gathered in Melbourne, where violence flared multiple times. The riot squad intervened, using pepper spray and baton rounds to separate the groups. Police confirmed at least six arrests on charges including assault.
 
Similar rallies were reported in Sydney, which saw between 5,000 and 8,000 people attend, and in other cities.
 

Australian govt condemns rally

Government ministers condemned the rallies. “We absolutely condemn the March for Australia rally,” Environment Minister Murray Watt told Sky News. “It is about spreading hate and dividing our community, and was organised and promoted by neo-Nazi groups.”
 
Multicultural Affairs Minister Anne Aly echoed this, saying, “Multiculturalism is an integral and valued part of our national identity. This brand of far-right activism, grounded in racism and ethnocentrism, has no place in modern Australia.”
 

Counter-protests organised in Australia

Counter-protests, led by groups including the Refugee Action Coalition, highlighted Australia’s immigrant roots, stating, “Outside of indigenous people, almost everyone here comes from migrant backgrounds.” Organisers said their event showed “…the depth of disgust and anger about the far-right agenda of March for Australia”, Al Jazeera reported.
 

New laws against extremist symbols

The unrest comes against the backdrop of new legislation introduced earlier this year that bans Nazi salutes and the display or sale of extremist symbols. These measures followed a surge in anti-Semitic incidents in Australia since the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023.
 

More From This Section

Arthur Heilbronn

Chanel owners lean on 38 yr old Arthur Heilbronn to manage their billions

PM Modi, Putin take a ride together

Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

Alibaba

Alibaba gains $50 billion value after AI progress fuels market rally

pakistan Flag

5 crew members killed after helicopter crashes in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago

World running out of time to act on climate change, warns COP30 president

Topics : immigration Australia Indian diaspora BS Web Reports anti-migrant violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon