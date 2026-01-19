Indian-origin FedEx CEO speaks out amid H-1B hiring row and job-cut claims

FedEx Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam, an Indian-born business leader who rose to head one of the world’s largest logistics companies, has spoken publicly on immigration and US visa limits amid criticism over the company’s hiring practices.

His remarks come at a time when immigration, particularly the H-1B visa programme, has again become a sensitive political and economic issue in the United States.

In an interview with The New York Times, he underlined that FedEx operates as a merit-based organisation and offers opportunities based on skills and performance, not nationality.

His comments followed online criticism and media reports accusing FedEx of increasing its use of H-1B visas while reducing jobs for Americans in certain regions. A report by The Dallas Express cited official data suggesting that H-1B approvals linked to FedEx rose sharply after the company secured a large US government logistics contract.

FedEx’s response to hiring claims FedEx has rejected the allegation that it is replacing US workers with foreign employees. A company spokesperson said the data does not reflect actual hiring, as not all visa approvals result in employment. The company stressed that it complies with all federal immigration laws and hires across a wide range of roles requiring different skill sets. Subramaniam’s take on immigration During the interview, Subramaniam said he believes strongly in legal immigration and credited the US system for creating opportunities for people like him. Born in Thiruvananthapuram and raised in a middle-class family, Subramaniam moved to the US in the late 1980s to pursue higher studies after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology. Education, he said, was the key to his journey.