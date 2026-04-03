Canada Express Entry: 3,000 trades workers invited for permanent residence

Canada on Thursday opened the doors for thousands of skilled tradespeople, issuing a fresh round of invitations through its Express Entry system. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) conducted a category-based draw on April 2, 2026, targeting candidates working in trade occupations across Canada and abroad.

This marks the first trades occupations draw of 2026 and the first since September 2025, when only 1,250 invitations were issued in this category through the year.

What is Canada Express Entry?

Express Entry is Canada’s online system used to manage applications for permanent residence under its main economic immigration programmes. It includes:

Federal Skilled Worker Program

Federal Skilled Trades Program

Canadian Experience Class

Candidates submit an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Scores are based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language ability. Those with higher scores are invited to apply for permanent residence in subsequent draws.

Express Entry draw details for April 2, 2026

Date and time: April 2, 2026

Draw category: Trade Occupations (2026, Version 3)

Number of invitations issued: 3,000

CRS score of the lowest-ranked candidate: 477

Rank required to be invited: 3,000 or above

Tie-breaking rule: February 14, 2026 at 20:53:54 UTC

The tie-breaking rule determines who gets invited when multiple candidates share the same lowest CRS score.

If more than one candidate had a CRS score of 477, only those who submitted their Express Entry profiles before February 14, 2026 at 20:53:54 UTC received invitations in this round.

This means candidates who created their profiles after that specific date and time with a score of exactly 477 did not receive invitations in this draw.

What changed in trades category in 2026?

Lena Metlege Diab announced changes to Express Entry categories on February 18, 2026, directly affecting the trades occupations category.

Here are the key changes that shaped this draw:

Work experience increased to 12 months: Fewer eligible candidates in the pool, potentially lower CRS cut-offs

Cooks removed: Eliminates the largest group that previously dominated trades draws

Chefs removed: Further narrows the pool to hands-on construction and industrial trades

Butchers added: Replaces the retired agriculture and agri-food category for this occupation

25 occupations now eligible: Expanded from the original 10 occupations when trades draws began in 2023

These changes mean the trades category now focuses largely on construction, industrial, and mechanical trades rather than food service roles.

Full list of eligible trade occupations

Candidates must have at least 12 months of full-time work experience (or an equal amount of part-time experience) in one of the following trade occupations within the past three years.

This experience does not need to be continuous and can be gained in Canada or abroad.

Construction managers

Home building and renovation managers

Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors

Sheet metal workers

Welders and related machine operators

Electricians (except industrial and power system)

Industrial electricians

Plumbers

Gas fitters

Carpenters

Cabinetmakers

Bricklayers

Construction millwrights and industrial mechanics

Heavy-duty equipment mechanics

Heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics

Electrical mechanics

Water well drillers

Other technical trades and related occupations

Construction estimators

Concrete finishers

Roofers and shinglers

Painters and decorators (except interior decorators)

Floor covering installers

Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services

Butchers (retail and wholesale)

Candidates working in any of these occupations can also consider obtaining a certificate of qualification from a Canadian province or territory to earn up to 50 additional CRS points.

What should selected candidates do next?

Candidates who received an invitation to apply in this draw now have exactly 60 calendar days to submit a complete electronic application for permanent residence.

This is a strict deadline and IRCC does not grant extensions.

The application must include all supporting documents such as language test results, educational credential assessments, police certificates, medical examinations, and proof of work experience.

Candidates should begin gathering documents immediately, as processing times for items like police certificates from certain countries can take several weeks, according to IRCC.

Missing the 60-day deadline means losing the invitation and having to re-enter the Express Entry pool to wait for another draw.