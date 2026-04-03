Canada Express Entry: 3,000 trades workers invited for permanent residence
Canada issues first trades draw of 2026 with 3,000 invitations; CRS cut-off at 477 amid category changes
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
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Canada on Thursday opened the doors for thousands of skilled tradespeople, issuing a fresh round of invitations through its Express Entry system. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) conducted a category-based draw on April 2, 2026, targeting candidates working in trade occupations across Canada and abroad.
This marks the first trades occupations draw of 2026 and the first since September 2025, when only 1,250 invitations were issued in this category through the year.
What is Canada Express Entry?
Express Entry is Canada’s online system used to manage applications for permanent residence under its main economic immigration programmes. It includes:
Federal Skilled Worker Program
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Federal Skilled Trades Program
Canadian Experience Class
Candidates submit an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Scores are based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language ability. Those with higher scores are invited to apply for permanent residence in subsequent draws.
Express Entry draw details for April 2, 2026
Date and time: April 2, 2026
Draw category: Trade Occupations (2026, Version 3)
Number of invitations issued: 3,000
CRS score of the lowest-ranked candidate: 477
Rank required to be invited: 3,000 or above
Tie-breaking rule: February 14, 2026 at 20:53:54 UTC
The tie-breaking rule determines who gets invited when multiple candidates share the same lowest CRS score.
If more than one candidate had a CRS score of 477, only those who submitted their Express Entry profiles before February 14, 2026 at 20:53:54 UTC received invitations in this round.
This means candidates who created their profiles after that specific date and time with a score of exactly 477 did not receive invitations in this draw.
What changed in trades category in 2026?
Lena Metlege Diab announced changes to Express Entry categories on February 18, 2026, directly affecting the trades occupations category.
Here are the key changes that shaped this draw:
Work experience increased to 12 months: Fewer eligible candidates in the pool, potentially lower CRS cut-offs
Cooks removed: Eliminates the largest group that previously dominated trades draws
Chefs removed: Further narrows the pool to hands-on construction and industrial trades
Butchers added: Replaces the retired agriculture and agri-food category for this occupation
25 occupations now eligible: Expanded from the original 10 occupations when trades draws began in 2023
These changes mean the trades category now focuses largely on construction, industrial, and mechanical trades rather than food service roles.
Full list of eligible trade occupations
Candidates must have at least 12 months of full-time work experience (or an equal amount of part-time experience) in one of the following trade occupations within the past three years.
This experience does not need to be continuous and can be gained in Canada or abroad.
Construction managers
Home building and renovation managers
Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors
Sheet metal workers
Welders and related machine operators
Electricians (except industrial and power system)
Industrial electricians
Plumbers
Gas fitters
Carpenters
Cabinetmakers
Bricklayers
Construction millwrights and industrial mechanics
Heavy-duty equipment mechanics
Heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics
Electrical mechanics
Water well drillers
Other technical trades and related occupations
Construction estimators
Concrete finishers
Roofers and shinglers
Painters and decorators (except interior decorators)
Floor covering installers
Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services
Butchers (retail and wholesale)
Candidates working in any of these occupations can also consider obtaining a certificate of qualification from a Canadian province or territory to earn up to 50 additional CRS points.
What should selected candidates do next?
Candidates who received an invitation to apply in this draw now have exactly 60 calendar days to submit a complete electronic application for permanent residence.
This is a strict deadline and IRCC does not grant extensions.
The application must include all supporting documents such as language test results, educational credential assessments, police certificates, medical examinations, and proof of work experience.
Candidates should begin gathering documents immediately, as processing times for items like police certificates from certain countries can take several weeks, according to IRCC.
Missing the 60-day deadline means losing the invitation and having to re-enter the Express Entry pool to wait for another draw.
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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 6:01 PM IST