Canada cuts Indian student visas by 31% as new immigration rules hit

Fewer Indian students are heading to Canada this year, as the country’s new immigration policies take a visible toll on international admissions.

In the first quarter of 2025, the number of Canadian study permits granted to Indian nationals dropped by 31 per cent, according to the latest figures from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Between January and March, just 30,640 Indian students received study permits — a sharp decline from 44,295 during the same period last year.

The fall is part of a broader trend: Canada issued 96,015 total study permits in early 2025, down from 1,21,070 in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a nationwide tightening of entry for temporary migrants.

Indian students remain top group despite sharp drop

ALSO READ: Study abroad gone wrong? Insurance now covers visa, job loss for Indians For years, Indian students have made up the largest share of international students in Canada. In 2023, they were issued 2,78,045 study permits, nearly 41 per cent of all permits that year. However, by 2024, that figure had dropped to 1,88,465, with the total number of permits falling to 5,16,275.

Canada adds new immigration caps

The decline comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney , who took office on April 28, 2025, pushes ahead with a campaign promise to curb temporary migration. Carney has pledged to cap the number of temporary residents, including foreign students and workers, at five per cent of Canada’s population by 2027.

Canada student visa applications get more expensive

The government has also made it more expensive to apply. Since January 1, 2024, international students must prove access to at least CA $20,635 (about ₹12.7 lakh) — more than double the previous financial threshold of CA $10,000 (₹8 lakh).

On top of that, a new verification system rolled out in December 2023 requires designated Canadian institutions to confirm the authenticity of each student’s acceptance letter before a permit can be issued.