US immigration crackdown: What undocumented teenagers face under Trump

Even 14-year-olds must now register with the US government if they weren’t fingerprinted on arrival and are staying in the country for more than 30 days, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on May 20.

The directive is part of tighter rules issued under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, signed on January 20, 2025. It directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enforce section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which requires certain foreign nationals to register and submit biometric data.

“Those aliens who fail to register face civil or criminal action, including fines up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months", USCIS said.

The rule requires eligible individuals to register using a newly introduced form and appear for fingerprinting at a government centre. Those who do not comply may face civil or criminal action, including fines and jail time.

Under Trump’s Executive Order 14159:

< DHS was directed to treat failure to register as a civil and criminal enforcement priority.

< Those who don’t comply may be subject to removal (deportation).

< They may lose eligibility to ever legally return to the US, even if they later try to regularise their status.

According to a 2022 Pew Research report, around 675,000 undocumented Indian nationals live in the US, making them one of the largest unauthorised groups by country of origin.

Indians must note: The Trump administration has warned that those who fail to register and self-deport “will lose the right to ever return to the States again”.

What the law requires

As per the INA, any alien aged 14 or over who was not registered and fingerprinted when applying for a visa and remains in the US for over 30 days must register. Children under 14 must be registered by a parent or guardian. Those turning 14 must re-register within 30 days of their birthday.

Once registered and fingerprinted, DHS issues a proof of registration document. “Aliens over the age of 18 must carry and keep it in their personal possession at all times,” USCIS said in a notice on May 19.

The USCIS has launched Form G-325R, Biographic Information (Registration), which is now available for download and submission online. It is currently free to file.

Who is exempt from registering

Foreign nationals who already registered under older regulations or can show proof of past registration are not required to do so again. These include:

Green card holders

Holders of valid Form I-94 or I-94W

Those paroled under INA section 212(d)(5)

Individuals in removal proceedings or with employment authorisation

Those issued a visa before their most recent arrival

Applicants for permanent residence who provided fingerprints, even if denied

Holders of border crossing cards

How to register

Download and complete Form G-325R from the USCIS website

Book an appointment at an Application Support Centre (ASC)

Attend the appointment to provide biometric data (unless waived)

Check your myUSCIS online account for proof of registration

Children under 14 and some Canadian nationals may be exempt from fingerprinting.

Even registered foreign nationals are required to keep their contact details updated. “You must comply with ongoing change of address reporting requirements under 8 U.S.C. 1305(a) and 8 CFR 265.1,” USCIS said.

Those who fail to register could be prosecuted for a misdemeanour, fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Officials clarified that registration is not a visa or status. “It does not create an immigration status, establish employment authorisation, or provide any other right or benefit,” USCIS said.

Crackdown fear

Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants a key priority for his second term, after successfully campaigning against an alleged "invasion" by criminals.

So far, his administration has deported tens of thousands of migrants, with US courts hearing cases on allegations that the government violated due process in certain cases.