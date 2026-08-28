US ICE orders 6,000 shock gloves amid 'illegal immigration' crackdown

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has awarded a $16.7 million contract to purchase 6,000 pairs of gloves capable of delivering electric shocks, saying the devices will help officers control detainees and protesters who resist, according to PTI.

The purchase has triggered opposition from civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers, who have questioned whether ICE has safeguards to prevent misuse of the devices.

The contract was awarded without competitive bidding to Compliant Technologies LLC, a Kentucky-based company that manufactures the gloves. The deal covers the 6,000 devices, along with related equipment and services, over the next six months.

Why is ICE buying electric-shock gloves?

The gloves look like ordinary patrol gloves but can deliver an electrical shock when an officer presses a button. The device has to come into direct contact with a person's skin to produce a painful shock intended to gain compliance.

According to an ICE procurement notice, the gloves are intended for use in what the agency calls “high-tension environments”. These include: Arresting people who resist officers

Transporting combative detainees

Responding to civil disturbances near detention facilities

Controlling people who attempt to hide their hands while being handcuffed

Preventing aggression or escape attempts

Managing crowds during civil disturbances ICE said the devices could help officers gain control quickly and prevent injuries to both officers and detainees. The agency also said the purpose would be to avoid what it described as "more severe force", including firearms. Why are lawmakers opposing the move? The purchase comes amid growing scrutiny of ICE's use of force as President Donald Trump's administration continues its immigration crackdown.

A group of 16 Democratic senators, led by Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, urged ICE's acting director to cancel the purchase. The lawmakers raised concerns about the agency's ability to safely deploy a device that can inflict pain. The Senators pointed to allegations of excessive or inappropriate use of force by ICE officers in several parts of the US, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Houston and Maine. They also called for greater transparency over how officers would be trained to use the gloves and how incidents involving them would be recorded and reviewed. What does this mean for immigrants and detainees? For Indians living in or travelling to the US, the development is relevant mainly as part of the broader expansion of immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

The gloves are not an immigration-specific device. ICE says they could be used against detainees and people resisting arrest, as well as in situations involving civil disturbances. However, their planned use adds another layer to concerns around how immigration officers handle confrontations. The central issue is therefore not simply the purchase of the gloves, but how and when officers will be permitted to use them. ICE's procurement document says their use will be governed by approved policies, training and accountability standards. However, the agency has not publicly detailed those safeguards in the procurement notice. ICE defends the purchase The Department of Homeland Security, ICE's parent agency, rejected criticism of the purchase.