Canada is witnessing a sharp drop in the number of new international students and temporary foreign workers entering the country this year, according to fresh data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday.

Between January and August 2025, 278,900 fewer newcomers arrived in Canada than during the same period in 2024. The number of new international students fell by nearly 60 per cent, while new temporary foreign workers declined by 146,395, IRCC said in its revised report.

Fewer international students entering Canada

The data showed that international student arrivals were down by more than 132,000 during the first eight months of 2025. In August alone, 45,380 international students entered the country.

One of the main reasons for this drop is the annual cap on international student study permits introduced in 2024, followed by a further 10 per cent cut in 2025. Canada also made acceptance letter verification mandatory to curb study permit fraud and raised financial proof requirements to ensure students were better prepared for the cost of living. Sharp fall in new temporary foreign workers Canada also recorded a fall in temporary foreign worker arrivals. Only 16,890 new workers entered in August 2025, and 146,395 fewer arrived between January and August 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

The decline followed the government’s decision to limit low-wage hiring to 10 per cent (20 per cent in select in-demand sectors) and to stop processing low-wage applications in urban areas with unemployment rates of 6 per cent or higher. These limits extended to more occupations when IRCC raised the wage threshold for high-wage roles. “We expect the number of work permits and extensions to go down in the months ahead to reflect the impact of the new measures,” said IRCC. Tighter rules for post-graduation and spousal work permits The government also revised eligibility rules for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) to align the programme with labour market needs. Work permit eligibility was further restricted for spouses of international students and temporary foreign workers.