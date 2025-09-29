Canada signals new plans to tap global tech talent after US' H-1B fee hike

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has signalled his government's intent to roll out new initiatives aimed at drawing in skilled workers, including from India, hit by the United States' hefty H-1B visa fee hike.

Carney announced this during a press interaction with reporters in London on Saturday.

For many Indian professionals dreaming of overseas opportunities, this development presents fresh avenues.

The US clampdown on H-1B visas

The United States has introduced a staggering $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, effective from September 21, 2025. This visa, popular among Indian IT specialists, engineers, and other experts, allows foreign workers to take up specialised roles in American firms. Previously, the costs were far lower, around $460 for the base filing fee, plus extras for premium processing, but this hike makes it prohibitively expensive for most employers and applicants.

The fee applies to new petitions and aims to prioritise American jobs, according to the White House. For Indians, who make up over 70 per cent of H-1B recipients in recent years, this could mean fewer opportunities in Silicon Valley or other tech hubs. Canada's strategic play for talent Seizing the moment, Canadian Prime Minister Carney, a former central banker known for being economically savvy, announced during a recent speech that Canada will soon unveil measures to attract those displaced by the US changes. This builds on past efforts, like the 2023 programme offering three-year work permits to H-1B holders. Details are forthcoming, but experts anticipate streamlined visa processes, possibly including fast-tracked permanent residency paths under Canada's Express Entry system.

Canada is a stable, welcoming alternative with strong tech sectors in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Unlike the US lottery-based H-1B, Canada's points-based immigration favours skilled Indians, especially those with English proficiency and higher education. Financial implications for Indian workers Cost savings on visas: Applying for a Canadian work permit might cost just CAD 155 (about Rs 9,000), far cheaper than the US' new fee. Add in lower living expenses in some Canadian cities compared to New York or San Francisco. Tax Considerations: Canada's progressive tax system means higher earners pay more (up to 33 per cent federal), but benefits like child allowances can offset this for families. Compare that to US taxes, where state variations add complexity.