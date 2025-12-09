Canada to fast-track PR for 5,000 doctors under new Express Entry route

Are you a doctor or work in the medical field? Canada has just opened a new door for you. On December 8, 2025, Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab and Maggie Chi announced three new measures to make it easier for international doctors to become permanent residents.

“Canada’s new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting top global talent and filling critical labour shortages. This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,” said Diab.

In 2024, around 5.7 million adults, or 17%, and about 765,000 children and young people, or 11%, reported not having a regular health care provider. The new measures aim to widen the pool of physicians and give provinces more room to recruit. Under the changes, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will introduce: • A new Express Entry category • 5,000 specially reserved permanent residence admissions for provinces • Expedited work permit processing for nominated practice-ready physicians What is the new Express Entry category for doctors? To qualify under the new “Physicians with Canadian work experience” category, applicants must complete at least 12 months of full-time, continuous work experience in Canada within the past three years. Equivalent part-time experience also counts. All experience must fall under one eligible occupation.

The targeted roles and their National Occupation Classification (NOC) codes include: • General practitioners and family physicians (31102) • Specialists in surgery (31101) • Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine (31100) Invitations under this category are expected to start in early 2026. It will run alongside existing Express Entry categories, although IRCC often adjusts its priorities at the start of a new year. IRCC already operates a healthcare category that covers physicians, nurses, dentists, optometrists and other professionals. That category only requires six months of work experience, either in Canada or abroad. It remains unclear how the current healthcare and social services category will operate once the new physician-specific stream opens.

How will the 5,000 special admissions spaces work? The federal government will reserve 5,000 permanent residence admission spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors who hold job offers. These places are separate from the regular Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) annual quotas. This gives provincial authorities room to bring in many more foreign-trained doctors than before. Admission spaces refer to the number of individuals who are allowed to become new permanent residents each year under the Immigration Levels Plan. These spaces cover all immigration streams, including Express Entry and the PNP. Ottawa has yet to clarify which part of the plan the new physician allocation will come from.

How will expedited work permits help doctors? Doctors nominated by a province will be able to access work permit approvals in 14 days, letting them work while their permanent residence applications are processed. At present, work permit processing from within Canada can stretch across several months. “Attracting skilled health professionals is essential to addressing Canada’s health workforce shortages. Increasing the number of qualified physicians with the expertise our health care system needs will ensure people across the country receive timely, high-quality care. By working closely with provinces and territories, we are tackling workforce challenges and strengthening the health care system so Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it,” said Chi.