Canada visas in August: Indian visitor takes 45 days, work permit 7 weeks

Planning to travel to Canada? It could now take slightly longer if you are applying from India. A visitor visa is currently taking about 45 days, while a work permit is processed in just over seven weeks. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Friday released updated timelines for visas, permanent residency, citizenship, and passports.

These estimates reflect the time taken to process 80 per cent of applications. They provide a guide for students, skilled workers, families, and entrepreneurs preparing to move to Canada. However, IRCC cautions that these are not guarantees. Incomplete applications, rising demand, or additional verification checks can extend waiting times.

Why processing varies across countries Processing times depend on the number of applications received, the level of verification required, and the capacity of regional offices. According to IRCC, higher-demand countries such as India and Pakistan often experience longer waits compared with applicants from the United States or the Philippines. Citizenship applications Citizenship services are updated monthly. Current estimates are: Citizenship grant: 10 months (no change since July) Citizenship certificate (proof): 5 months (no change) Renunciation of citizenship: 5 months (reduced by 2 months) Search of records: 14 months (reduced by 1 month) Permanent residency cards PR cards, which act as proof of status for travel, are updated weekly.

New PR card: 36 days (reduced by 1 day) Renewal: 31 days (increased by 1 day) IRCC advises applying well ahead of any planned travel to avoid delays. Family sponsorship Family sponsorship times vary, especially in Quebec where additional provincial steps apply. Spouse/common-law (outside Canada, non-Quebec): 13 months (up by 2 months) Spouse/common-law (outside Canada, Quebec): 41 months (up by 3 months) Spouse/common-law (inside Canada, non-Quebec): 36 months (up by 2 months) Spouse/common-law (inside Canada, Quebec): 40 months (up by 2 months) Parents/grandparents PR (non-Quebec): 36 months (no change) Parents/grandparents PR (Quebec): 48 months (no change)

Economic class permanent residency Processing times for skilled worker and investor routes are updated monthly. Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 5 months (no change) Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): 7 months (no change) Provincial Nominee Program (Express Entry): 8 months (no change) Non-Express Entry PNP: 20 months (up by 1 month) Quebec Skilled Worker: 9 months (no change) Federal self-employed: 60 months (up by 2 months) Start-up visa: 52 months (up by 1 month) The CEC and FSWP continue to be the fastest Express Entry routes for skilled workers. Canada Visitor visas Timelines for visitor visas from outside Canada vary widely:

India: 45 days (up by 4 days) US: 24 days (up by 1 day) Nigeria: 41 days (no change) Pakistan: 48 days (up by 1 day) Philippines: 22 days (down by 2 days) Inside Canada, visitor visas are processed in about 15 days, while extensions can take up to 183 days. Super visas for parents and grandparents Processing times as of August 20, 2025: India: 138 days (up by 4 days) US: 89 days (up by 10 days) Nigeria: 60 days (up by 3 days) Pakistan: 126 days (up by 1 day) Philippines: 86 days (up by 10 days)

Canada Study permits Current estimates for study permits: India: 3 weeks (no change) US: 9 weeks (up by 2 weeks) Nigeria: 5 weeks (no change) Pakistan: 9 weeks (no change) Philippines: 7 weeks (down by 1 week) Inside Canada: 6 weeks (down by 1 week) Extensions, however, are taking longer at around 172 days. Canada Work permits Processing times for work permits filed outside Canada: India: 7 weeks (no change) US: 3 weeks (no change) Nigeria: 9 weeks (up by 1 week) Pakistan: 7 weeks (down by 1 week) Philippines: 5 weeks (no change)