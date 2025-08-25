Immigrants a problem? ECB chief says foreign workers kept Europe growing

Foreign workers are not the only winners in getting a job in a developed country. Countries gain too. A jump in the share of foreign-born workers after the pandemic helped Europe bring inflation down without sharply slower growth, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Saturday.

A key factor “has been the rise in both the number and participation rate of foreign workers,” said Lagarde in a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at a Federal Reserve economic symposium.

“In Germany, for example, GDP would be around 6 per cent lower than in 2019 without the contribution of foreign workers. Spain’s strong post-pandemic economic growth also owes much to the contribution of foreign labour,” she said.

Inflation, growth and migration pressures Lagarde’s remarks echoed economists who say foreign workers allowed companies to expand output and meet post-pandemic demand. That increased supply helped lower inflation in Europe and the United States. But the surge in migration has also triggered a political backlash. “Migration could, in principle, play a crucial role in easing labour shortages as native populations age,” said Lagarde. “But political economy pressures may increasingly limit inflows.” She also pointed to other factors keeping growth steady even as the ECB lifted interest rates: A fall in inflation-adjusted wages, companies hoarding workers, and more elderly people entering the labour force.

While foreign-born workers accounted for just 9 per cent of the EU labour force in 2022, they made up half of the bloc’s labour force growth in the past three years. More elderly workers also entered the market. Without that, she said, unemployment across the euro area would stand at 6.6 per cent instead of the current 6.3 per cent. Europe’s changing immigration rules The economic case comes as most major economies adopt stricter rules on foreign workers. Since 2024, several European countries—including the UK—have tightened immigration rules, while some have relaxed them: European Union: In May 2024, the European Union formally adopted its Pact on Migration and Asylum, a wide-ranging legislative package that took effect on June 11, 2024. The pact will be phased in through national legislation and is scheduled for full application by mid-2026. It creates a common set of rules for handling asylum claims, accelerates border screening procedures, and expands the use of detention for those with weak claims. A compulsory “solidarity mechanism” has also been introduced: Every member state must either accept relocated asylum seekers or provide financial and operational support to countries at the EU’s external borders, such as Italy or Greece.

Germany: The 2023 Skilled Workers Immigration Act (FEG) was advanced with reforms cutting wage thresholds for the EU Blue Card, introducing an “opportunity card” for job seekers, and reducing residency for citizenship from eight to five years. Dual nationality is now widely permitted. Belgium (Brussels region): In August 2024, Brussels relaxed visa rules to attract foreign talent, allowing easier job switching and clarifying rules for the self-employed professional card. United Kingdom: The Labour government’s Restoring Control over the Immigration System white paper (May 2025) overhauled key visas. < Skilled Worker visas restricted to graduate-level roles, with over 100 lower-skilled jobs removed unless on a temporary shortage list