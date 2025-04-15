China issues over 85,000 visas to Indians in 2025 after easing rules

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi and consulates elsewhere in India issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens in the first four months of the year. Ambassador Xu Feihong has said, urging more “friends” to visit his country. According to the Chinese embassy’s website, visas were granted for tourism, business, employment, study, visiting family members, and transit. “By April 9,2025 the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in India issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens,” it said. Xu wrote on X last week: “As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens traveling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China.”

Compared to 2023 the numbers are increasing, from 180,000 visas issued in the year 2023 to 85,000 just in the first four months of the year 2025.

Key development behind this

Last August, the Chinese embassy posted a notice on its website listing updated requirements for visa applications. It announced following relaxations:

No prior online appointment needed: Indian applicants don’t need prior appointments for visa application; they can directly submit applications at visa centres on working days.

Biometric exemption for short-term stays: Applicants visiting for short-term single or double-entry (staying for less than 180 days) are exempted from collection of biometric data (fingerprints).

Reduced visa fees: The fees for getting the visa has also been lowered. The new charges are as follows

Visa fee for Indian passport holders Visa Category Visa Fee Single entry Rs2900 Double-entry Rs4400 Six months multiple-entry Rs5900 12 months or above multiple-entry Rs8800 Group visa/Each applicant Rs1800 Official group visa/Each applicant Rs1800

Where to apply for Chinese visa

According to the notification on the Chinese embassy website dated August 20,2024.

Applicants can submit documents at the Chinese visa application service centres in New Delhi, Mumbai or Kolkata. For applicants residing in Maharashtra or Karnataka, their visa applications are processed by the Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai. For applicants in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, visa applications are processed by the consulate in Kolkata. For applicants residing in other places, their visa applications are processed by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.

Visa centres will accept on the same day applications that meet requirements

Material requirements

Chinese Visa Application Form and Confirmation Page of Online Visa Application.

Original passport which should be valid for at least six months, with two or more blank visa pages.

Photocopy of passport information pages and expired passports within five years.

If the name recorded in the new passport does not correspond to that in the expired passport, the original and copy of the document certifying the change of name issued by the relevant official.

Two recent colour passport photos (full face, front view and bare head，size: 48mm×33mm，within 6 months).

Original and photocopy of the proof of legal stay, residence, employment or study status or valid visa (applicable to applicants of non-Indian citizens).

Copy of the most recently obtained Chinese visa (if any).

Visa category document. (refer to the table below)

Visa Categories Description of Visa Supporting Documents C Issued to foreign crew members of international transportation, including aircraft, trains and ships,or motor vehicle driver engaged in cross-border transport activities,or to the accompanying family members of the crew members ofthe above-mentioned ships. Guarantee Letter from foreign transport company. D Issued to those who intend to reside in China permanently. Original and photocopy of the Confirmation Form for Foreigner Permanent Residence Status issuedby the Ministry of Public Security of China. F Issued to those who intend to go to China for exchanges, visits, study tours and other activities. Invitation Letter issued by relevant entity or individual in China. G Issued to those who intend to transit through China. Onward air (train or ship) ticket with confirmed date and seat to the destination country or region. J1 Issued to resident journalists of foreign news organizations stationed in China. The intended duration of stay in China exceeds 180 days. Visa Notification Letter issued by the Information Department of theMinistry of Foreign Affairs of China and an official letter issued by the media organization for which the journalist works. J2 Issued to foreign journalists of foreign news organizations who intend to go to China for short-termnews coverage. The intended duration of stay in China is no more than 180 days. Visa Notification Letter issued by the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China or other authorized units in China and an official letter issued by the media organization for which the journalist works. L Issued to those who intend to tour and have sight seeing in China. Tour Itinerary; hotel order; airline ticket order; bank account deposit proof (no less than 1 Lakh Rupees); invitation letter issued by relevant entity or individual when necessary. M Issued to those who intend to go to China for commercial and trade activities. Documents on the commercial activity issued by a trade partner in China, or trade fair invitation or other invitation letters issued by relevant entity or individual; copy of business license of invitation party; copy of front and back sideof the inviter’s ID card, or the legalrepresentative’s ID card. Q1 Issued to the family members of Chinese citizens or foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permit, intending to go to China for family reunion. The intended duration of stay in China exceeds 180 days. “Family members” refers to spouses, parents, sons, daughters, spouses of sons or daughters, brothers, sisters, grandparents, grandsons, granddaughters and parents-in-law. (1) Invitation Letter issued by Chinese citizen or foreign citizen with Chinese permanent residencepermit. (2) Photocopy of Chinese ID cardof the inviting individual or foreign passport and permanent residence permit. (3) Original and photocopy of certification (marriage certificate, birth certificate etc.) showing the relationship of family members between applicant and inviting individual.

Q2 Issued to the relatives of Chinese citizens or foreigners with permanent residence permit, intending to go to China for family visit. The intended duration of stay in China is nomore than 180 days.

R Issued to high-level talents. Confirmation Letter for High Level Foreign Talents.

S1 Issued to the family members who intend to go to China to visit the foreigners working or studying in China, or to those who intend to go to China for other private affairs. The intendedduration of stay in China exceeds 180 days. “Family members” refers to spouses, parents, sons or daughters under the age of 18, parents-in-law. (1) Invitation Letter from the inviting individual. (2) Photocopy of the inviting Individual’s passport and residence permit. (3) Original and photocopy of certification (marriage certificate, birth certificate etc. and kinship attestation issued by Chinese Embassy or Consulate-General) showing the relationship betweenapplicant and inviting individual. For private affairs, documentation identifying the nature of the private affairs should be provided as required by consular officers.

S2 Issued to family members who intendto visit foreigners working or studying in China, or to those who intend to go to China for other private matters. The intended durationof stay in China is no more than 180 days. “Family members” refers to spouses,parents, sons,daughters, spouses of sons or daughters, brothers, sisters, grandparents, grandsons, granddaughters and parents-in-law.

X1 Issued to those who intend to study in China for a period of more than 180 days. (1) Original and photocopy of the Admission Letter issued by a schoolor other entities in China. (2) Photocopy of “Visa Application for Study in China” (Form JW201 or Form JW202).

X2 Issued to those who intend to study in China for a period of nomore than 180 days.