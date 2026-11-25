Countries competing for remote workers are shifting their focus from attracting digital nomads to retaining them, with long-term residency and citizenship pathways emerging as key differentiators, according to the Global Digital Nomad Index 2026.

Spain has retained its position as the world's leading destination for digital nomads for the third consecutive year, scoring 85.36 points in the index. New Zealand ranked second with 80.35 points, followed closely by Uruguay at 80.34.

However, the report highlights a significant distinction for professionals considering a move abroad: while digital nomad visa programmes have become increasingly accessible, only 20 of the 56 jurisdictions assessed allow time spent on these routes to count towards permanent residency or citizenship.

Highlights: Spain ranks first for the third consecutive year, and eight of the top ten destinations are European; New Zealand and Uruguay are the exceptions Most programs now accept families, allow renewal and take remote applications, but only 20 of 56 count time toward permanent residency or citizenship 23 of the 56 routes launched in 2023 or later, as programs shift from post-pandemic tourism recovery toward talent and long-term residence Second-placed New Zealand’s route is a visitor permission with no direct path to permanent residence or citizenship Top-ten destinations require an average annual income of $47,356, about 22% more than the Index average The findings suggest that the next phase of competition for internationally mobile professionals will depend less on how easily countries allow remote workers to enter and more on whether they offer a viable route to staying.

The Global Digital Nomad Report 2026, published by the Global Intelligence Unit, the research arm of Global Citizen Solutions, assesses destinations across six categories, including application procedures, citizenship and mobility, economic conditions, tax optimisation, quality of life, and technology and innovation. Spain leads for the third consecutive year Spain ranks first with 85.36 points, 5.01 points ahead of New Zealand (80.35) and Uruguay (80.34). Its consistent lead despite a slight change in the index’s methodology reflects a balanced combination of quality of life, international mobility, and fast residence procedures. Eight of the top ten are European, with Greece, Estonia, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Andorra and Slovenia completing the list. Quality of life, Schengen access, mobility rights and settlement prospects underpin Europe’s advantage.

The Americas offer contrasting models In the Western Hemisphere, Uruguay ranks third worldwide and Brazil 15th, with naturalization-related features standing out across South America. Caribbean jurisdictions such as Dominica, Curaçao and Barbados score exceptionally on tax treatment, but their arrangements are temporary and do not count toward citizenship. Strong on attraction, weaker on retention New Zealand ranks second overall with leading scores on Quality of Life, Procedure, and Tech and Innovation, but its route is a visitor permission. It offers no direct path to permanent residence or citizenship without switching into a different visa category. Tax and price don’t pull rank Five jurisdictions earn a perfect Tax Optimization score, yet none reaches the overall top ten. The ten leading destinations require an average annual income of $47,356, about 22% more than the$38,769 average across the Index, and their advantage lies in stronger livability and mobility outcomes rather than lower costs.

The report’s Global Digital Nomad Index assesses each jurisdiction across six dimensions and 19 indicators: Procedure, Citizenship and Mobility, Economics, Tax Optimization, Quality of Life, and Tech and Innovation. Rather than ranking destinations on affordability or visa access alone, it examines the policies, economic conditions, infrastructure and quality-of-life factors that matter to internationally- mobile professionals. Access is no longer the differentiator Simplified procedures, renewals and family inclusion are now widespread: 87.5% of programs accommodate family members, 83.9% allow extension or renewal, and 78.6% permit remote applications. Only 35.7% let that time count toward settlement. The central policy divide is no longer simply who can enter, but who can stay longer and whether their years of residence accumulate toward permanent residency or citizenship.

Only a third of programmes offer a settlement pathway The index found that digital nomad visa programmes have become more accommodating to applicants and their families. Of the 56 jurisdictions assessed, 87.5% allow family members to accompany the principal applicant, 83.9% permit extensions or renewals, and 78.6% accept applications remotely. However, only 35.7% allow time spent on the programme to count towards permanent residency or citizenship. For professionals planning to relocate with their families, this distinction could influence the choice of destination. A visa that allows a remote worker to live abroad for a year or two may offer flexibility, but it may not help them build the residence history required for a more permanent immigration status.

“The remote professional needs a legal basis to work remotely, and clarity on their tax expectations. The digital nomad index was built to measure what remote professionals face beyond the first year, giving them added clarity into their options.” — Adalberto Pucca, Head of Global Sales and Development, Global Citizen Solutions. “Digital nomad visas are now a widespread policy tool, but this year’s ranking shows how differently countries design them,” said Dr Laura Madrid, lead researcher at Global Citizen Solutions. “Across the 56 programmes we assessed, however, only around a third let time on the visa count towards stable residence pathways. For many remote workers, the visa is a starting point rather than a pathway, and the more important decision is which residence route comes next.”

Spain leads for the third consecutive year Digital nomad visas move beyond pandemic-era tourism Digital nomad visas expanded rapidly after the Covid-19 pandemic, when countries introduced programmes to revive tourism and attract spending from internationally mobile workers. The report found that 96% of the 56 programmes assessed in the 2026 index were launched in 2020 or later. Of these, 23 were introduced in 2023 or after, when most travel restrictions had already been lifted. This indicates that the programmes are increasingly being used for objectives beyond tourism recovery, including attracting skilled professionals and encouraging longer-term residence. Some early initiatives have closed or been suspended, including the Cayman Islands' Global Citizen Concierge Programme, Bermuda's Work From Bermuda initiative and Antigua and Barbuda's Nomad Digital Residence.

The report said the programmes gaining ground are taking a longer-term approach, seeking to attract professionals who can contribute to local communities and potentially integrate into the host country. Top destinations come with higher income requirements The leading digital nomad destinations also tend to have higher income requirements. The top ten destinations require an average annual income of $47,356, around 22% higher than the index-wide average of $38,769. The report found that five jurisdictions received a perfect score for tax optimisation, but none made it into the overall top ten. This suggests that tax advantages or lower costs alone may not be enough to make a destination attractive to remote workers. Quality of life, mobility and prospects for longer-term residence also play an important role.

What remote workers should consider before applying Applicants should assess whether the programme permits family members, whether it can be renewed, whether applications can be made remotely and, crucially, whether the time spent on the visa can count towards permanent residence or citizenship. They should also consider whether the programme is a dedicated digital nomad visa, a visitor permission, a freelance residence permit or another route used by remote workers, as the legal status and settlement options can differ. “The remote professional needs a legal basis to work remotely, and clarity on their tax expectations,” said Adalberto Pucca, head of global sales and development at Global Citizen Solutions.