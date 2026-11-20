Canada has reduced waiting times for permanent residence (PR) applications in several categories, including provincial nominee and parents’ sponsorship programmes, according to the latest data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on November 17.

However, not all applicants have seen shorter waits. Processing times for skilled workers applying through the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) have increased by two months, while those sponsoring their spouses are also facing longer waits.

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC) processing time remained unchanged at six months, while applicants under the base Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) saw waiting times fall by one month to 12 months. The Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) recorded a reduction of two months for applicants outside Quebec and three months for those intending to settle in the province.

For applicants already in Canada who are waiting for a decision on their PR applications, a Bridging Open Work Permit (BOWP) may allow them to continue working. Those who apply before their existing work permit expires may benefit from maintained status, allowing them to work under the same conditions while their application is being processed. Canada PR processing times: Economic immigration Waiting times across most economic immigration programmes either fell or remained unchanged. The Federal Skilled Worker Program was the main exception, with processing times increasing by two months. Express Entry Processing times for the FSWP increased from seven months to nine months. The number of pending applications also rose by 1,800 to 60,100.

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC), meanwhile, continued to have a six-month processing time, even as its pending applications fell by 5,700 to 48,200. Processing times (November 17; previous update: October 9): Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 6 months; unchanged. Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): 9 months; up from 7 months. Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP): Not available in both updates. Service standard: Six months for all Express Entry programmes. Applications awaiting assessment: CEC: 48,200, down 5,700. FSWP: 60,100, up 1,800. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) Applicants under the base PNP category saw processing times fall by one month to 12 months. The number of pending applications also declined by 6,300 to 90,200.

For applicants applying through the Express Entry-linked enhanced PNP stream, the waiting period remained unchanged at seven months. Its pending applications increased by 700 to 13,800. Processing times (November 17; previous update: October 9): Enhanced PNP (through Express Entry): 7 months; unchanged. Base PNP (through non-Express Entry): 12 months; down from 13 months. Service standards: Six months for enhanced PNP applications and 11 months for base PNP applications. Applications awaiting assessment: Enhanced PNP: 13,800, up 700. Base PNP: 90,200, down 6,300. Under a temporary federal measure introduced on June 9, 2026, eligible PNP applicants can apply for a BOWP without waiting to receive an Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR) for their PR application.

Quebec immigration Processing times for the Quebec Business Class (QBC) fell by two months to 73 months. The Skilled Worker Selection Program (PSTQ), however, remained unchanged at 11 months. The number of pending PSTQ applications declined by 400 to 20,100, while the QBC inventory remained unchanged at 3,600. Processing times (November 17; previous update: October 9): Skilled Worker Selection Program (PSTQ): 11 months; unchanged. Quebec Business Class (QBC): 73 months; down from 75 months. Service standards: Six months for PSTQ applicants. No service standard is published for QBC applications. Applications awaiting assessment: PSTQ: 20,100, down 400. QBC: 3,600, unchanged. Atlantic Immigration Program Processing times under the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) fell by one month to 25 months. The number of applications awaiting assessment also declined by 400 to 11,100.

Processing time (November 17; previous update: October 9): Atlantic Immigration Program: 25 months, down from 26 months. Service standard: 11 months. Applications awaiting assessment: 11,100, down 400. Other economic immigration programmes Applicants under the Start-Up Visa (SUV) and Federal Self-Employed Persons Program (FSEPP) continued to face estimated waiting times of more than 10 years. The SUV inventory fell marginally by 100 applications to 47,400, while the FSEPP backlog remained unchanged at 8,000. Processing times (November 17; previous update: October 9): Start-Up Visa (SUV): More than 10 years; unchanged. Federal Self-Employed Persons Program (FSEPP): More than 10 years; unchanged. Service standards: Not available for these programmes. Applications awaiting assessment: SUV: 47,400, down 100.

FSEPP: 8,000, unchanged. Canada PR processing times: Family sponsorship Family sponsorship applicants saw mixed changes in the latest update. Waiting times for spouses and common-law partners increased by one month across all categories, while the Parents and Grandparents Program recorded shorter waiting periods. Sponsorship outside Quebec Processing times for sponsoring a spouse or common-law partner increased by one month, whether the partner was living in Canada or abroad. In contrast, the waiting period under the PGP fell by two months to 26 months. The number of applications awaiting assessment under this programme also declined by 1,800 to 33,800. Processing times (November 17; previous update: October 9):

Spouse or common-law partner living in Canada: 27 months, up from 26 months. Spouse or common-law partner living outside Canada: 19 months, up from 18 months. Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP): 26 months, down from 28 months. Service standard: 12 months for sponsoring a spouse or common-law partner outside Quebec. No service standards are published for the other categories. Applications awaiting assessment: Partner living in Canada: 55,100, down 500. Partner living outside Canada: 65,900, up 300. Parents and Grandparents: 33,800, down 1,800. Sponsorship within Quebec Applicants sponsoring spouses or common-law partners who intend to settle in Quebec also faced a one-month increase in processing times. The PGP recorded a three-month reduction, with the estimated waiting period falling to 60 months.

Processing times (November 17; previous update: October 9): Spouse or common-law partner living in Canada: 33 months, up from 32 months. Spouse or common-law partner living outside Canada: 34 months, up from 33 months. Parents and Grandparents Program: 60 months, down from 63 months. Service standards: IRCC does not publish service standards for family sponsorship applications involving applicants intending to settle in Quebec. Applications awaiting assessment: Partner living in Canada: 14,700, up 200. Partner living outside Canada: 19,700, up 300. Parents and Grandparents: 10,100, down 200. Canada citizenship processing times Processing times for most citizenship-related applications remained unchanged in the November update. The waiting period for a citizenship grant remained at 12 months, in line with IRCC's service standard. Applications for renunciation of citizenship continued to take four months.