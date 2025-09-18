Home / Immigration / US Embassy warns Indians: One wrong move could mean a lifetime ban

US Embassy warns Indians: One wrong move could mean a lifetime ban

The US Embassy in India cautioned citizens against remaining in America beyond their authorised stay, saying violators risk deportation and a lifelong entry ban

immigration, visa, travel
From January 2025, a total of 388 Indian nationals have been deported to India from the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States (US) Embassy in India on Thursday warned Indian citizens that if they continue to stay in America even when they are not authorised, they may be deported. The embassy further added that citizens may never be able to return to the US.
 
In an X post on the official account, the US Embassy wrote, "If you remain in the US beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and you could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.

Crackdown on Immigration

The US has intensified its scrutiny of immigration laws, with authorities frequently referring to unauthorised immigrants as "illegal aliens." The government has not only tightened visa regulations but also carried out multiple large-scale deportations in recent months.
 
Earlier this year, the US deported several Indian citizens, many of whom had entered the country through the so-called “Dunki route”—an illegal migration pathway that often involves dangerous journeys via South and Central America.

US deported 388 Indian nationals since Jan

From January 2025, a total of 388 Indian nationals have been deported to India from the US, informed the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in March this year. "Of these, 333 Indian nationals were deported to India directly from the United States. Separately, the US deported 55 Indian nationals through Panama," he added.
 
Of the total deportees,126 were from Punjab, followed by Haryana (110) and Gujarat (74).

Europe, UK are also stepping up

The crackdown in the US reflects a broader global sentiment. Across Europe and the UK, governments are also adopting stricter immigration measures, often citing concerns over local employment opportunities and rising pressure on social services. 
 
In one of the most recent demonstrations, thousands of protestors in London took to the streets demanding curbs on immigration, underscoring the growing political and social divide over the issue.

India-US relations

Relations between India and the US have been turbulent since the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs, including a 25 per cent penalty on purchases of Russian crude, which came into effect on August 27.
 
However, in recent days, ties appear to be softening, with a US delegation visiting India to hold further discussions on trade and explore the possibility of reaching an agreement.
 
Despite the strain, leaders of both nations—US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi—have repeatedly emphasised that they continue to share a strong friendship.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dubai couple denied US tourist visa despite travel record in Europe, Turkey

Adopting from India? New Zealand's new rules could affect your child's visa

Japan multiple-entry visas: How a Bangalore family got approval with ease

UK crackdown: 2,000 firms lose sponsor licences over immigrant visa abuse

EB-5 visas exhausted for FY2025, issuances to restart on October 1: USCIS

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Embassy in IndiaUS embassyIndian citizenTrump’s immigration agendaUS immigration lawIllegal immigration in USBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story