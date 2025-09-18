US Embassy warns Indians: One wrong move could mean a lifetime ban

The United States (US) Embassy in India on Thursday warned Indian citizens that if they continue to stay in America even when they are not authorised, they may be deported. The embassy further added that citizens may never be able to return to the US.

In an X post on the official account, the US Embassy wrote, "If you remain in the US beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and you could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.

Crackdown on Immigration

The US has intensified its scrutiny of immigration laws, with authorities frequently referring to unauthorised immigrants as "illegal aliens." The government has not only tightened visa regulations but also carried out multiple large-scale deportations in recent months.

Earlier this year, the US deported several Indian citizens, many of whom had entered the country through the so-called “Dunki route”—an illegal migration pathway that often involves dangerous journeys via South and Central America. US deported 388 Indian nationals since Jan From January 2025, a total of 388 Indian nationals have been deported to India from the US, informed the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in March this year. "Of these, 333 Indian nationals were deported to India directly from the United States. Separately, the US deported 55 Indian nationals through Panama," he added. Of the total deportees,126 were from Punjab, followed by Haryana (110) and Gujarat (74).

Europe, UK are also stepping up ALSO READ: Experts resurrect Census Bureau advisory committee axed by Trump admin The crackdown in the US reflects a broader global sentiment. Across Europe and the UK, governments are also adopting stricter immigration measures, often citing concerns over local employment opportunities and rising pressure on social services. In one of the most recent demonstrations, thousands of protestors in London took to the streets demanding curbs on immigration, underscoring the growing political and social divide over the issue. India-US relations Relations between India and the US have been turbulent since the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs, including a 25 per cent penalty on purchases of Russian crude, which came into effect on August 27.