Finland's citizenship test plan explained: What changes for migrants

Finland is set to make it harder to become a citizen, with a new civic knowledge test likely to become mandatory from 2027. The move signals a clear shift towards stricter immigration rules, tying citizenship more closely to how well applicants understand Finnish society and values.

According to an official press release issued by Finland’s Ministry of the Interior on April 16, 2026, the government has submitted a legislative proposal to Parliament to introduce a formal citizenship test as part of wider reforms to the naturalisation process.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said the objective is to ensure applicants understand “how Finnish society works and its key principles”, underlining a stronger emphasis on integration and participation.

What the proposed test will look like The proposed citizenship test is designed as a structured, standardised assessment of an applicant’s civic knowledge. Key features include: A multiple-choice exam with roughly 20 to 40 questions

The test will be conducted in Finnish or Swedish, the country’s official languages

A passing score of around 70 per cent is expected The content will go beyond basic facts and focus on how Finland functions as a society. Areas likely to be tested include: Structure and functioning of Finnish society

Legal system and key laws

Fundamental and human rights

Equality, including gender equality

Finnish history and culture Everyday responsibilities and social norms The government has also outlined alternative pathways for meeting this requirement. Applicants who have already demonstrated civic understanding through education—such as completing a Finnish- or Swedish-language matriculation exam or a relevant university degree—may not need to take the test separately.

Universities are expected to play a role in designing and updating the question bank. When will it come into force? The test is expected to be rolled out in early 2027, subject to parliamentary approval of the proposed amendments. This means applicants planning to seek Finnish citizenship in the next few years may need to prepare for an additional eligibility layer beyond existing requirements. Part of a broader immigration tightening The citizenship test is not a standalone measure. It forms part of a wider policy direction adopted by Finland’s centre-right government to tighten immigration and naturalisation rules.

Recent changes in 2025 and 2026 have already: Increased the residency requirement for permanent residence permits

Introduced stricter financial criteria

Added tighter integrity checks for citizenship applicants Until now, language proficiency has been the primary integration benchmark for citizenship. The proposed test marks a shift towards assessing broader civic awareness and alignment with societal values. If passed, this will be the first time Finland introduces a formal civic knowledge test specifically for naturalisation. What this means for applicants Finland has seen a steady rise in Indian migrants, especially in sectors such as IT, engineering, research, and higher education. For many, citizenship is a long-term goal after several years of residence.

The proposed test will mainly impact: Skilled professionals planning long-term settlement

International students transitioning to permanent residence

Researchers and academics seeking citizenship For applicants, the implication is: preparation will need to go beyond language proficiency. Prospective candidates may need to: Build a working understanding of Finnish laws and governance

Familiarise themselves with social norms and cultural expectations

Track policy developments closely as the law progresses What should applicants do now? While the proposal is yet to be approved, early preparation could reduce uncertainty later. Monitor updates from official authorities such as the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri)

Stay informed about changes to the Citizenship Act

Begin learning about Finnish society, even if applying years later Given that universities will help design the test, structured preparatory resources are likely to emerge closer to implementation.