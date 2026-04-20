Green card holders beware: USCIS to recheck old approvals, expand probes

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Saturday issued a fresh warning to Green Card holders, saying it is stepping up action against fraud and criminal violations.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said the administration is expanding enforcement efforts and revisiting past cases, including those approved in earlier years.

With new special agents joining the agency, USCIS is preparing to open multiple tip lines to allow people to report suspected immigration fraud.

“No tip is too small. We will look into it along with our partners at ICE and with CBP. People who are perpetrating fraud, STOP! Because we are going to find you. If you have already done it and you think you have gotten away with it, we are going back,” wrote Joseph Edlow, Director, USCIS, in a post on X.

He added that the agency is re-examining older approvals. “We are looking at old cases. We are going back and re-vetting cases for people who were granted Green Cards and other benefits during the Biden administration when there was no vetting,” Edlow said. ALSO READ: US student visa refusals rise: India among worst-hit at 61%, says report Edlow also linked the move to broader enforcement priorities. “Our primary mission is to keep Americans safe. Despite challenges from radical, activist judges, we remain committed to protecting this country. Keeping America safe is our charge—and we will do it unapologetically,” he said.

What does this mean for Green Card holders? On eligibility, he said financial self-sufficiency remains a key factor. “We want people to come to this country who can take care of themselves and are not going to be drains on the public coffers. If you cannot pay for yourself and take care of yourself, you are not going to get a Green Card in this country,” Edlow said. Why is USCIS increasing enforcement now? The warning comes at a time when the administration has taken stricter steps on immigration enforcement, including pausing certain immigration benefits for some countries and taking action against Green Card holders in specific cases.