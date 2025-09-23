Getting a degree in the US or UK doesn’t always mean landing a job straight away. But students stand a better chance if they start preparing early and make the right connections. That’s how Tripti Maheshwari, co-founder of Student Circus, a UK-based job search platform built for international students, sees it.

“The system is broken and getting a job can be challenging. That’s why networking is the key,” said Maheshwari, who studied at Lancaster University. Even the name of her company carries that idea. “Circus is a play on words with chaos, reflecting the life of an international student. It’s fun and full of courage, but it’s also chaotic and challenging, a constant juggling act.”

Starting a business abroad was never part of her long-term plan. “It happened almost accidentally,” she said. In an interview with Business Standard, Maheshwari shared her journey from Jaipur to the UK, and the lessons she now passes on to Indian students. What followed was an open conversation about her education, the struggle to find work as an international graduate, and how those very hurdles gave rise to Student Circus. What was your early exposure to life outside India? “I studied CBSE until my 12th standard in Jaipur, at Neerja Modi School. Back then, the IB board was just starting to gain ground. I was among the first students to organise or even attend an MUN there.

“My first real taste of studying abroad came in 9th or 10th standard, when I went on a month-long school exchange programme to New Zealand. That trip completely opened my mind—suddenly I could see how people thought differently, how important it was to stay open to every culture and way of life. That experience left such an imprint on me that I thought, one day, I would love to study abroad for a degree.” How did you decide on the UK for higher studies? “Eventually, I went to Lancaster University in the north of England to study Business Economics. Later, I joined Cass Business School (now Bayes) for a Master’s in Finance. From 2011 to 2015, these two degrees shaped not only my academics but also my outlook on life.”

Did you go abroad with the goal of getting a job? “For me, the decision to study abroad wasn’t about chasing a job. Many students go with that goal, but my reasons were different. I wanted the learning, the exposure, and the experience of being an international student. I told myself, if I get a job, I get a job; if not, that’s fine too. What mattered was the growth I would gain along the way.” What kind of exposure did studying in the UK give you? “The experience gave me friends across continents, the courage to speak up, and the ability to think critically. That critical thinking, something British universities really focus on, has stayed with me ever since.

“I was even an International Student Ambassador at Lancaster University. Now, years later, life has come full circle, with 80 ambassadors working under us across UK universities.” What were the biggest challenges in finding a job after graduation? “I struggled to secure a job through campus recruitment. Looking back, there were many reasons. “The first was cultural onboarding. No one explained to me how different the job market was in the UK—different employers, different CV formats, different timelines. “The second was timing. Universities start in September or October, but graduate hiring season runs from August to November. That means, while you’re still figuring out how to settle into life abroad, you’re already supposed to be applying for jobs.

“The third reason was the absence of a post-study work visa. Employers weren’t always clear about whether they would sponsor visas, so I ended up applying blindly—everywhere, really—without knowing if it was even worth it. That wasted time, energy and motivation. Based on your experience, what advice would you give to Indian students heading to the UK? “My first advice would be: start your job search as early as you can—even before you arrive. Once you’re in, there are too many distractions. “Second, visit the university’s careers team on day one. Build a relationship with them because they will be your biggest allies.

“And third, network. Most jobs today aren’t listed publicly. They’re passed along through people you know. Build those relationships early, learn how to pitch yourself, and nurture those connections. They’ll take you further than you realise.” How did the idea for Student Circus come about? “What eventually inspired me was the fact that I had failed so miserably at getting a job myself. Starting a business in a foreign country was never part of some long-term plan. It happened almost accidentally. “It came from sheer frustration. Both Dhruv, my co-founder, and I felt that the system was broken. You work hard to get into a top university, you pay higher fees than locals, you spend more on living costs, and yet, when it comes to jobs, you’re left fumbling in the dark.

“Universities didn’t even have proper data about international students: where they applied, which jobs they wanted, which companies could sponsor visas. We wanted to solve this problem—for both students and employers. That’s how Student Circus was born.” What makes Student Circus different from other job search platforms? “Student Circus is an edtech SaaS platform. Universities subscribe to it, giving their international students seamless access to visa-friendly jobs, tailored advice and a community of support. “What makes us unique is the way we work with universities. We equip their careers teams with accurate, pre-vetted opportunities so they can guide students in real time. The jobs we list are 100 per cent visa-compliant; if you get through the application process, you can be sure sponsorship is available.”

How did you get the company off the ground in the UK? “In the beginning, we thought such a platform must already exist. When we realised it didn’t, we began researching. I was juggling an internship at a startup in London, helping them navigate visa sponsorship for me, while also working on the business plan for Student Circus. My CEO there became an unlikely mentor, helping with decks, pitches and even our entrepreneur visa. “We surveyed 1,000 students across London, and 99 per cent said they would use such a platform. That gave us the confidence to register the company, build a plan, and approach mentors and advisors. Funding was hard—investors weren’t eager to back something involving visas and immigration without proof. Our parents became our first angel investors, supporting us through those early, risky months.”

What does Student Circus offer to students today? “At its core, the platform gives international students access to jobs that are pre-vetted for visa sponsorship. Alongside that, we provide cultural orientation about the UK job market. We built an e-learning module called the Career Recognition Hub, with over 50 UK experts offering bite-sized lessons on everything from networking to salary negotiation. “We’ve also added tools like a CV builder, immigration guides through a legal partner, and even options to explore jobs in 30+ countries. And through it all, one principle has remained constant: Student Circus is free for students. Universities pay the subscription fee, so students can focus on what matters most—building their futures.”