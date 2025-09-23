Choose France Tour 2025: 50 French universities to visit India in October

Want to study in France? The country is bringing back its flagship education roadshow, the Choose France Tour 2025, with four stops across India this October at a time when Indian enrolments in French universities have risen by 17 per cent.

The roadshow will run between October 5 and October 11 in Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, featuring more than 50 French universities, engineering schools, business schools and specialist institutes. Students and parents will be able to meet representatives, explore programmes and scholarships, and get information on visas and student life.

Rising interest in France

According to Campus France, the 2024–25 academic year has already seen a surge in interest from India, which France sees as part of its push to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030.

“France's commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by our ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030 — a goal we will achieve together, driven by our faith in your exceptional talent,” said Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India. He added, “Through flagship initiatives like Classes Internationales and our ongoing efforts to streamline visa processes, we are making a tangible investment in your academic and professional success.” What the tour offers The 2025 edition will bring together a mix of institutions: • Business schools such as ESCP, emlyon business school, NEOMA and EDHEC

• Engineering schools including École Polytechnique, CentraleSupélec, ISAE-SUPAERO and EPITA • Arts and design schools such as LISAA and Ecole Intuit Lab • Hospitality and gastronomy institutes including FERRANDI Paris and Institut Lyfe • Public universities such as Université de Lille, Aix-Marseille Université and Sciences Po • Language schools like Ciel Bretagne and Inflexyon in Lyon France’s academic profile France has built its reputation through research and innovation, counting 13 Fields Medals in mathematics and multiple Nobel laureates in science and economics. Research bodies such as CNRS and Institut Pasteur are frequently ranked among the world’s leading institutions.