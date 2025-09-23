Home / Immigration / Choose France Tour 2025: 50 French universities to visit India in October

Choose France Tour 2025: 50 French universities to visit India in October

France's Choose France Tour 2025 will visit four Indian cities in October, with over 50 universities and schools as Indian enrolments rise 17%

France
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Want to study in France? The country is bringing back its flagship education roadshow, the Choose France Tour 2025, with four stops across India this October at a time when Indian enrolments in French universities have risen by 17 per cent.
 
The roadshow will run between October 5 and October 11 in Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, featuring more than 50 French universities, engineering schools, business schools and specialist institutes. Students and parents will be able to meet representatives, explore programmes and scholarships, and get information on visas and student life.
 
Rising interest in France
 
According to Campus France, the 2024–25 academic year has already seen a surge in interest from India, which France sees as part of its push to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030.
 
“France's commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by our ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030 — a goal we will achieve together, driven by our faith in your exceptional talent,” said Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India.
 
He added, “Through flagship initiatives like Classes Internationales and our ongoing efforts to streamline visa processes, we are making a tangible investment in your academic and professional success.”
 
What the tour offers
 
The 2025 edition will bring together a mix of institutions:
 
• Business schools such as ESCP, emlyon business school, NEOMA and EDHEC
• Engineering schools including École Polytechnique, CentraleSupélec, ISAE-SUPAERO and EPITA
• Arts and design schools such as LISAA and Ecole Intuit Lab
• Hospitality and gastronomy institutes including FERRANDI Paris and Institut Lyfe
• Public universities such as Université de Lille, Aix-Marseille Université and Sciences Po
• Language schools like Ciel Bretagne and Inflexyon in Lyon
 
France’s academic profile
 
France has built its reputation through research and innovation, counting 13 Fields Medals in mathematics and multiple Nobel laureates in science and economics. Research bodies such as CNRS and Institut Pasteur are frequently ranked among the world’s leading institutions.
 
Universities like Université PSL and the Institut Polytechnique de Paris are consistently placed in the top tiers of global rankings, particularly strong in mathematics, engineering, business and the social sciences.
 
Tour schedule
 
October 5: Chennai, The Leela Palace, 2 pm to 6 pm
October 7: New Delhi, Le Méridien, 2 pm to 6 pm
October 9: Kolkata, JW Marriott, 2 pm to 6 pm
October 11: Mumbai, Hotel Sahara Star, 2 pm to 6 pm
 
Registration for the events is open on the Campus France website (www.choosefrance.in).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian student interest in US drops 46%, Canada 75% in two years: IDP

Does $100,000 H-1B fee apply to renewals and who pays: 10 FAQs answered

China to launch K-Visa for global talent as US slaps $100,000 H-1B fee

Golden visas are vanishing in Europe while Trump pushes $1 mn card: Decoded

Trump could discuss H-1B visa fee after trade talks with India: Ex US envoy

Topics :FranceOverseas educationimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story