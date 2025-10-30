Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
H-1B visas banned at Florida universities: What it means for immigrants

H-1B visas banned at Florida universities: What it means for immigrants

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered state universities to stop using H-1B visas, accusing them of replacing qualified American graduates with foreign workers

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ordered state universities to stop using H-1B visas, accusing them of hiring foreign workers instead of qualified American graduates.
 
DeSantis, a Republican, said Florida would not “tolerate H-1B abuse,” insisting that universities should be producing enough skilled graduates to fill those roles without relying on overseas hires.
 
According to federal data, Florida has seen around 7,250 H-1B approvals and renewals so far in 2025.
 
“We will not tolerate H-1B abuse in Florida institutions. That's why I have directed the Florida Board of Governors to end this practice,” said DeSantis. “If any universities are truly struggling to find US citizens to fill their job openings, they ought to evaluate their academic programmes to determine why they cannot produce graduates who can be hired for these positions.”
 
 
What has Florida announced?

DeSantis has directed the Florida Board of Governors to tighten oversight of H-1B hiring in higher education. He also announced that the Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has joined hands with its federal counterpart, the State University System, and partner institutions to cancel or repurpose millions of dollars in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) grants.
 
A statement from the Governor’s Office said that Florida wants taxpayer-funded universities to prioritise American graduates and not “import cheap foreign labour.”
 
“H-1B visas are allegedly intended to hire individuals for a specialty occupation, but many universities and institutions have hired foreign workers for jobs that could easily be filled by qualified Americans,” the statement read. “Universities are exempt from federal H-1B caps, enabling year-round hiring of foreign labour.”
 
Which jobs are affected by the H-1B visa freeze?
 
DeSantis pointed to examples of H-1B positions at Florida universities, including computer application coordinators, assistant professors, and public policy faculty from China, as well as an assistant swim coach from Spain.
 
“Why do we need to bring someone from China to talk about public policy… Especially when you see in the news all these people being laid off by Amazon, UPS, all these companies, we need to make sure our citizens here in Florida are first in line for job opportunities,” he said.
 
How much H-1B hiring do Florida universities do?
 
According to 2025 data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS):
 
< University of Florida recorded 156 H-1B approvals and renewals
< University of South Florida recorded 68
< Florida State University recorded 67
 
While these figures are modest compared to other states, Florida’s decision adds to the broader debate over foreign hiring in education and research. States such as California, New York, Texas, and New Jersey still account for far higher H-1B use.
 
How much DEI funding has been affected?
 
Florida’s partnership with Federal DOGE and the State University System has resulted in the repurposing or cancellation of DEI-related grants worth more than USD 33 million.
 
How are critics and supporters reacting?
 
James Fishback, CEO of investment firm Azoria and a frequent critic of the H-1B programme, wrote on X: “Incredible. God Bless @RonDeSantis for standing up for American workers against the H-1B scam.”
 
Meanwhile, immigration analysts have said that the move could discourage skilled migration in academic and research sectors, although no official response has yet come from the universities concerned.
 
Why does this matter nationally?
 
The H-1B visa has become a flashpoint in debates around legal immigration. Originally created to help employers fill specialised roles, it is now seen by some political groups as a loophole for replacing American workers.
 
The Trump administration has been revising the programme, including a proposed $100,000 filing fee for new H-1B petitions.
 
What happens next?
 
It remains unclear how Florida’s universities will respond to the directive and what will happen to ongoing or pending H-1B positions. The decision could also trigger wider scrutiny of academic hiring policies in other states.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

