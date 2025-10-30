Home / Immigration / US ends automatic work permit extensions, thousands of Indian workers hit

US ends automatic work permit extensions, thousands of Indian workers hit

US Work Permit News: The US has ended automatic work permit extensions for migrant workers from October 30, 2025, affecting thousands, including Indian employees

USCIS
US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrants Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
The US Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced an interim rule ending the automatic extension of Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) for migrant workers, a move expected to affect thousands of foreign employees, including a large number of Indians.
 
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department said, “Aliens who file to renew their EAD on or after October 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension of their EAD.” Those whose work permits were automatically extended before this date will not be affected.
 
The Department said the change is part of a broader effort to increase “vetting and screening to protect public safety and national security,” under the Trump administration.
 

Who needs an Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) extension ?

 
An Employment Authorisation Document (Form I-766) is issued to individuals who are not US citizens or permanent residents but are authorised to work for a specific period.
 
Those holding a Green Card (Form I-551) do not need an EAD, as their card already serves as proof of employment authorisation. Similarly, individuals with non-immigrant work visas such as H-1B, L-1B, O, or P are not required to apply for this document.
 

End of the Biden-era 540-day grace period

 
The new rule replaces a policy introduced under the Biden administration that allowed immigrants to continue working in the US for up to 540 days after their work permits expired, provided they had applied for renewal in time and met eligibility criteria.
 
Under the earlier rule, applicants could continue working if:
 
< Their renewal application was filed before the EAD expired
< Their EAD category was eligible for automatic extension
< The category on their current EAD matched the one listed on the receipt notice
 
“There are limited exceptions to this rule, including extensions provided by law or through a Federal Register notice for TPS-related employment documentation,” the Department said.
 

USCIS calls it a ‘common sense’ measure

 
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the move would strengthen its ability to detect fraud and identify individuals with “potentially harmful intent.”
 
Calling the policy a “common sense” measure, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said, “Working in the US is a privilege, not a right.”
 
The agency has advised foreign workers to file renewal applications up to 180 days before their current work authorisation expires. “The longer an alien waits to file an EAD renewal application, the more likely it is that they may experience a temporary lapse in their employment authorisation or documentation,” the statement said.
 

Wider tightening of immigration rules

 
The announcement comes amid a series of immigration policy shifts under President Donald Trump. In September, the administration increased the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 (around Rs 88 lakh), saying it would ensure that only “highly skilled” professionals enter the US job market.
 
“We need workers. We need great workers, and this pretty much ensures that that’s what’s going to happen,” Trump said.
 
The new fee does not apply to individuals already in the US who are changing their visa status, such as students moving from an F-1 visa to an H-1B.
 
In a related move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday directed universities across the country to prioritise hiring American workers and end the practice of bringing in foreign staff under H-1B visas.

Topics :US immigrationimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

