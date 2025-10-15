Green card overhaul: US to revise criteria for skilled professionals

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is drafting a new rule that could redefine how high-skilled foreign professionals qualify for employment-based green cards, according to a report by Forbes.

The rule, expected to be published by January 2026, will revise categories for individuals with extraordinary ability, as well as outstanding professors and researchers.

Rule to modernise and clarify immigration provisions

According to the DHS abstract, the regulation will “update provisions governing extraordinary ability and outstanding professors and researchers; modernise outdated provisions; and clarify evidentiary requirements for first preference classifications, second preference national interest waiver classifications, and physicians of national and international renown.”

In essence, the agency intends to refine eligibility and documentation standards that applicants must meet for employment-based permanent residency. The changes are expected to address inconsistencies in how evidence is interpreted and make petition reviews under the first and second employment preference categories more consistent. Earlier Biden move to attract skilled talent The move follows an earlier effort by the Biden administration to make it easier for foreign professionals to apply under specialised visa categories. On January 21, 2022, the administration released new guidance urging employers and skilled workers to use the O-1A visa and national interest waiver (NIW) categories more effectively. The aim was to attract global talent in science, technology, and research while supporting the country’s innovation and competitiveness.

What the O-1A visa and NIW mean The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) describes the O-1A visa as intended for “individuals with an extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business, or athletics (not including the arts, motion pictures or television industry).” A national interest waiver allows certain applicants in the employment-based second preference (EB-2) category to skip the PERM labour certification process — a stage that normally requires employers to show that no qualified American worker is available for the role. This waiver enables applicants to file directly for an immigrant visa if their work is deemed to benefit the national interest.

Sharp rise in applications since 2022 Following the 2022 policy update, applications for O-1A visas and NIWs have grown sharply. USCIS data shows that O-1A filings rose from 7,710 in fiscal year (FY) 2021 to 10,010 in FY 2023, with approval rates remaining above 90%. Because the O-1A visa category has no annual cap, it has become a more flexible route for eligible applicants. NIW applications have surged even more steeply. The National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) reported that receipts increased by 51% between FY 2021 and FY 2022 — from 14,610 to 21,990. The upward trend continued in FY 2023, with applications climbing a further 81% to 39,810. However, approval rates have fallen during the same period.