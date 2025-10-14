The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a fresh warning urging people not to fall for online offers guaranteeing jobs or visas to Canada.

“No one can guarantee you a Canadian visa or an eTA. If someone contacts you by email, phone or text claiming they can — it’s a scam,” said IRCC on Monday.

The alert follows several fraud cases in India, including one in Kerala where police arrested a man accused of duping a 47-year-old job seeker of Rs 3 lakh with promises of a skilled job in Canada.

According to the complaint filed in Thiruvananthapuram, the victim saw a post on social media advertising a vacancy and was later contacted by the accused, who claimed to represent a recruitment firm. A formal agreement was signed, and the man was told he would receive a job offer within three months.

“The accused promised me the job as per the ‘international mobility programme’, and I was late to realise that it was a scam,” the victim told police. The accused later issued a cheque which bounced when deposited. What IRCC says about Canada visa applications ALSO READ: Canada PR: Cash-paid jobs face rejection as IRCC tightens scrutiny The Canadian government stressed that only authorised immigration officers — based in Canada or at embassies, high commissions, and consulates abroad — can issue visas. Key points from the IRCC advisory: • No one can guarantee you a visa or job in Canada.

• Processing fees are uniform across all countries and based on official exchange rates. • Visa application centres (VACs) do not charge separately for biometric appointments. • Payments for government services must be made to the “Receiver General for Canada”. • IRCC employees never ask for money to be deposited into personal accounts or sent via private money transfer services. • They will not threaten applicants, offer special immigration deals, or contact people from free email services such as Hotmail, Gmail, or Yahoo Mail. Applicants are advised to use only official government websites for forms and applications. Warning signs of fake offers

The department cautioned applicants to stay alert if a job offer seems too good to be true. Those claiming to “speed up processing” or guarantee approvals for a fee should be avoided. ALSO READ: Canada: 47,000 foreign students 'missing', Indians top the list, says IRCC Fraudsters often create fake websites that resemble genuine government portals to collect payments or personal data. “It’s easy for criminals to copy a real website or build one that looks professional,” the advisory said. Steps to stay safe include: • Always check that the website address begins with “https://” and shows a padlock symbol.

• Never share private details unless the site is secure. • Be wary of unsolicited emails advertising visa or job offers. • Keep your web browser updated, as modern versions can detect fake sites. Email and phone scams on the rise IRCC said it does not send visas by email and never requests personal information such as dates of birth, passwords, or bank details via email. Fake messages often use greetings like “Dear customer” or “Dear applicant” and may come from non-government addresses instead of those ending in “gc.ca” or “canada.ca”. “If you get this kind of email, don’t click on any links or provide any information about yourself,” IRCC warned.