H-1B overhaul Bill: Fewer visas, $200K salary rule, no dependents allowed

A group of Republican lawmakers in the United States has introduced a bill seeking a major overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, including a three-year pause and stricter eligibility rules. The proposal, called the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, could significantly reshape how foreign professionals—especially Indians—work in the US.

What is the H-1B visa and why it matters

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa that allows US companies to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields such as:

Technology

Engineering

Finance

Medicine

Indian professionals form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders, especially in the tech sector.

For companies, the programme fills skill gaps. For workers, it offers a pathway to:

Work in the US

Earn globally competitive salaries

Potentially transition to permanent residency

