Migrant care workers face 15-year wait for UK residency under new plan

The United Kingdom’s plan to tighten settlement rules for migrant care workers could disrupt job prospects for Indians while also straining the country’s already stretched elderly care sector, according to a report by Reuters.

The UK government proposes to extend the waiting period for permanent residency, known as “indefinite leave to remain” (ILR), for care workers from five years to 15 years, the news agency reported.

Many foreign workers expect to qualify for ILR after five years of work, but under the new proposal, they would need to stay employed in the UK for three times as long before securing permanent status.

The proposal is part of a broader migration crackdown by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, aimed at reducing net migration and easing pressure on public finances. Why does this matter for Indian migrants? India is one of the largest sources of health care and care workers for the UK. For many, the promise of settlement has been a key financial and career incentive. Reuters reported that thousands of workers who moved recently are now reassessing their plans. Some had expected to secure ILR within the next few years but may now have to wait an additional decade.

For instance, an Indian-origin care home operator cited by Reuters said he had planned his financial future, including buying a house, based on the earlier five-year timeline. That decision is now on hold. Impact on the care sector The UK’s care sector is heavily dependent on migrant labour: One in three care workers is from overseas, according to Reuters.

Between 2022 and 2024, about 616,000 workers and their dependents entered the UK on health and care visas.

Around 384,000 workers are expected to become eligible for ILR between 2027 and 2029 under current rules. Employers warn that extending the wait to 15 years could make the UK less attractive compared to Australia and Canada, where settlement pathways are shorter.

Care home operators interviewed by Reuters said they are already seeing: A decline in overseas applicants

Existing staff considering moving to other countries

Increased uncertainty around workforce planning Why is the UK tightening rules? The government argues that granting settlement to large numbers of migrants carries long-term fiscal costs. According to Reuters: Without stricter rules, about 350,000 workers and their families could cost the public exchequer roughly 10 billion GBP over their lifetimes through access to welfare benefits and public services. ILR removes visa renewal fees and allows access to state benefits, including pensions.

However, economists have questioned these estimates. A professor at King’s College London told Reuters the projections could be misleading unless all affected migrants leave the country. Structural issues in care jobs The care sector faces deeper economic challenges: Annual salaries range between 20,000 and 25,000 GBP, well below the UK median of about 39,000 GBP.

Domestic workers often avoid the sector due to low pay and limited career progression.

This has made migrant labour essential to keeping care homes operational. Wider ripple effects The implications may extend beyond care jobs. The longer residency timelines could affect up to 1.35 million migrants across visa categories, Reuters said.

Even skilled workers may see the UK as less attractive if settlement becomes harder. There are also concerns about unintended consequences: Some care workers with nursing qualifications may shift sectors or leave the country altogether. Labour shortages in care homes could delay hospital discharges, putting additional strain on the National Health Service. Political and cost pressures The policy is also politically sensitive. Tougher immigration controls have gained traction in UK politics, with rising support for anti-immigration narratives. At the same time, restricting migrant labour may force care homes to: Increase wages to attract local workers