Half-truth in Trump's 'hellhole' remark on how Indians get US citizenship

The US government issues Green Cards under several categories: Immediate relatives of US citizens, family-sponsored preferences, employment-based preferences, refugees and asylum seekers, and the diversity visa programme. Trump’s ire was apparently directed at the “family” and the “immediate relative” route to a Green Card.

Indians were the third-largest nationality — after Mexicans and Dominicans — in getting a Green Card through the “family” or the “immediate relative” route in FY23. Through just the “immediate relatives” route, Indians accounted for the largest share (5.76 per cent), after Mexicans (22.35 per cent), of all such Green Cards issued worldwide. The Chinese had the fourth-largest share (4.01 per cent). Meanwhile, Indians ranked fifth in the family-sponsored category with a 7.4 per cent share, while Dominicans topped that list at nearly 20 per cent. Notably, Indians ranked first in the employment-preference route with a 14.5 per cent share and the Chinese came next.