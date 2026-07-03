Thailand travel rules tighten for Indians: Embassy explains what to carry

Indians heading to Thailand will need to be more careful with their travel documents after the visa-free entry they enjoyed ended and immigration requirements became stricter.

The Indian embassy in Bangkok issued an advisory that asks visitors to keep documents ready before reaching immigration counters, warning that failure to meet the requirements could lead to delays or even refusal of entry. It said Thailand has put Indian travellers on its Visa on Arrival (VoA) framework, making compliance with immigration rules more important than before.

Visa-free entry is over

For several months, Indian passport holders had enjoyed visa-free entry to Thailand under a temporary tourism measure. That arrangement has ended and travellers must once again enter under the VoA scheme or obtain another appropriate visa depending on the purpose of their visit.

The embassy has stressed that travellers must ensure they hold the correct visa before departure, particularly if they are travelling for purposes other than tourism.

Documents every traveller should carry

According to the advisory, Indian nationals should ensure they have the following before boarding their flight:

A passport valid for at least six months from the date of arrival

Confirmed return or onward flight tickets

Confirmed hotel booking

A clear travel itinerary

The appropriate visa matching the purpose of travel

Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) completed online before departure

TDAC can be submitted within 72 hours before arrival. Travellers receive a QR code after completing the form, which must be presented during immigration clearance.

ALSO READ: New Zealand may tighten immigration rules for Indians: What to know The embassy has also advised travellers to keep all documents easily accessible before reaching the immigration counter instead of packing them in checked baggage.

Cash requirement remains important

The advisory reiterates that tourists entering Thailand under the VoA scheme should carry at least 20,000 Thai baht in cash per person.

Based on current exchange rates, this works out to roughly Rs 57,000-58,000.

Although immigration officers may not ask every visitor to produce the cash, they have the authority to verify that travellers have sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay. Carrying the prescribed amount can therefore help avoid complications at the port of entry.

Do not enter on a tourist visa if you have a job

The embassy has issued a specific warning for Indians travelling to Thailand for employment.

Travellers who have already secured a job offer should not enter the country using either the VoA facility or any tourist visa arrangement. Instead, they must obtain the appropriate employment visa before leaving India.

Entering Thailand on a tourist status with the intention of working violates Thai immigration rules and could result in legal action or immigration penalties.

Transit passengers also need proper documents

The advisory also covers passengers using Thailand as a transit point.

Travellers transiting through Thai airports should carry all documents required for their final destination, including confirmed onward tickets and any visas required by the country they are travelling to.

Having complete documentation can help prevent transit-related disruptions and ensure smoother immigration checks.

Extra precautions for Indian tourists

Apart from immigration formalities, the embassy has advised Indian visitors to follow basic travel precautions during their stay.

These include:

Carry passport copies separately from the original document.

Keep passports and cash in different places.

Exchange currency only through authorised dealers and retain exchange receipts.

Stay alert against pick pockets in crowded markets and public transport.

Avoid unsolicited offers from brokers or touts.

Exercise caution when renting jet skis or speedboats at beach destinations, as tourists have previously reported disputes over alleged damage and excessive compensation demands.

The embassy has also reminded travellers that each member of a group should carry their own set of travel documents rather than relying on one person to hold them.

Why this advisory matters

Thailand is one of the most popular overseas holiday destinations for Indian travellers, attracting millions every year because of its proximity, affordability and extensive flight connectivity.

With visa-free entry no longer available, the latest advisory serves as a reminder that immigration officials may closely verify travel documents and financial preparedness before allowing entry. Ensuring that all paperwork, including the TDAC, passport, accommodation proof, return tickets and sufficient funds, is in order before departure can help Indian travellers avoid unnecessary delays and make their visit smoother.