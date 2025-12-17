Indian visa application centre in Dhaka closed over security concerns

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Wednesday closed its office in view of the current security situation.

The IVAC at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka is the main, integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 pm today," the IVAC said in a statement.

The IVAC said all applicants with appointment slots scheduled for submission on Wednesday would be rescheduled for a later date.