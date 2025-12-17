Why immigration lawyer is asking travellers to US to have social media apps

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Travellers to the United States (US) may increasingly find their social media presence under scrutiny, as the country’s authorities propose stricter enforcement of digital vetting procedures at the borders.
US immigration procedures review online activity and what has changed is the intensity of checks and the range of travellers impacted, said Benjamin Green, a Canada-based immigration attorney at Green and Spiegel LLP. Speaking to CTV News in December, Green said even visitors from visa-waiver countries are now more likely to face some level of social media screening.
What is changing at US borders
Under a proposed rule by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), authorities may collect social media identifiers, past phone numbers and unused email addresses from people entering the country. The proposal may also apply to travellers from countries covered under the Visa Waiver Program.
Green warned against deleting social media apps or clearing phones before travel. He said a phone with no personal apps, emails, or social media accounts may seem suspicious to border officers.
“If an officer sees a wiped phone or a device without any social media or personal emails, that does not suggest there is nothing to hide,” Green said. “It raises further questions.”
He added that travelling with a “burner” phone can also trigger concern during checks.
When device checks usually happen
According to Green, device searches are not standard for all arrivals and typically occur during secondary screening. This usually follows a series of questions or inconsistencies that prompt closer examination by border officials.
“For most people, as long as the interaction remains calm and clear, the process remains largely routine,” he said.
Wider impact on travel and work visas
The tightening of checks comes alongside recent policy changes announced by the US State Department. From December 15, 2025, H-1B visa applicants and their dependents are required to keep their social media profiles public for vetting, the department said, describing the move as part of broader national security efforts.
Industry bodies have raised concerns about the impact on cross-border travel. The US Travel Association has warned of a possible chilling effect on international mobility, while Reuters reported that more than 85,000 visas have been cancelled since July 2025, affecting a large number of skilled workers.
Can travellers refuse phone access?
Green said travellers can refuse to hand over phones or laptops. However, he noted that border officers also have the authority to deny entry if access is refused.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.