US visa interviews: Why applicants get 221(g) slips and what they mean

The US State Department began social media vetting on Monday, with a growing number of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants in India receiving a section 221(g) slip, a temporary refusal that places the application under administrative processing. A Reddit user described his experience at the US consulate in Chennai, where his interview coincided with the first day of the expanded checks.

The applicant, who had applied for an H-1B visa renewal, said he was among a limited group whose interviews were not pushed to the next year. He reached the consulate at around 8.30 am, with the interview wrapping up by about 9 am.

“After security and identity verification (fingerprints), they separated the H1B/H4 folks into a specific line. While standing there, it hit me ... We are probably the select few (read: guinea pigs) who will pilot the new vetting process. Unfortunately, that theory held up,” he wrote on Reddit. Social media questions at the counter The user said a woman ahead of him was first asked routine questions about her job. The visa officer then asked her twice whether all her social media accounts were set to public. She was handed a 221(g) slip soon after. According to the post, the officer told her that the consulate would need additional time to review the application.

The Reddit user said his own interview followed a similar pattern. He was asked about his employment, then questioned about his social media profiles and whether they were public. The officer also asked if he had been following the news. After he replied yes, he was given a white 221(g) slip and told his case would go through "administrative processing". A white slip generally means the consulate needs more time to process the case. It does not amount to an immediate rejection. The officer kept the applicant's passport. He later checked the Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC) portal, which showed his status as "REFUSED", a label commonly used for cases placed under administrative processing.

Different outcome for a dependent applicant The Reddit user also shared an update about his wife, who applied for a US visa on the same day at the Hyderabad consulate. “My wife’s status transitioned from REFUSED to APPROVED. Hyderabad Consulate. Another Reddit user also verified this in a direct message regarding the Hyderabad Consulate,” he wrote later in the day. What is Section 221(g)? A section 221(g) refusal is issued when a visa application is incomplete or requires further review. This usually involves administrative processing, which can be resolved once the consulate finishes background checks or receives additional information.

“Receiving a 221(g) slip does not mean that your visa got denied. It’s a routine administrative step,” said Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, a study abroad platform. “The 221(g) letter will indicate exactly what the consular officer needs from you subsequently.” Until that review is completed, the application remains on hold. Why 221(g) slips are issued Shekhawat said a 221(g) slip can be issued for several reasons, including: • The embassy needs time to review your social media activity • Submitted documents require closer examination • The photograph does not meet technical standards • Petition details are missing from the Petition Information Management Service (PIMS)

• The role falls under the Technology Alert List • The employer is a consulting firm and work details need verification • Additional national security or background checks are required Understanding the colour codes When an application is placed under administrative processing, the embassy issues a slip that often includes a colour code and the case number. The slip usually carries a standard message that the application has been suspended under section 221(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act for further review. Here is what each colour generally indicates: