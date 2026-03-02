Japan visa: Walk-in option ends from Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Puducherry

Now, Indian visa applicants for Japan across all categories will no longer be able to submit walk-in applications in Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad and Puducherry from today.

“Starting March 2, scheduling appointments will be mandatory in these cities,” visa processing firm VFS Global said in a notification.

The announcement comes months after the Japanese government said it was considering raising the current ¥10,000 ($64) fee that foreign nationals pay to obtain permanent residency to as high as ¥300,000 and tightening the criteria for naturalisation.

Japan’s current charges rank among the lowest in the developed world, starting from ¥3,000 ($20) for a single-entry visa and ¥6,000 ($40) for a multiple-entry visa. The upcoming revision would bring these costs more in line with global standards.

Where to book your appointment and what documents are needed Applicants can use the official VFS Global Japan-India portal to find the appointment booking system. Applicants must ensure they have all required documents, including their passport, which must be valid for at least six months. Is online visa application permitted According to VFS Global, Japan does not allow direct online visa processing. After booking, the applicant must visit the centre in person at the designated time to submit documents and pay the applicable fee. What is the standard visa processing time As of February, Japan visa processing times usually range between 5 and 10 working days after submission at an embassy or visa centre, assuming complete documentation and no issues.