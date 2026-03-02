West Asia chaos: Nearly 500 flights cancelled; what Indians can do

Are you or your friends and relatives stuck in West Asia due to flight cancellations? On Sunday, Indian embassies shared helpline numbers to help thousands of stranded Indians submit queries and seek assistance.

With the crisis in West Asia widening, several airlines have renewed the suspension of their flight operations to and from countries in the region. The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) at the Ministry of Civil Aviation is working round the clock to monitor and address queries from air travellers received through social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, and dedicated helplines.

In a post on X, the ministry said, “In coordination with airlines and airport operators, the Control Room has resolved 411 passenger grievances during the ongoing situation, ensuring timely assistance and support. Helpline numbers provided by Indian Embassies were also actively shared with passengers through the PACR to enable necessary coordination.”

Passengers can contact the ministry through its official social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, or by calling the helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987. The ministry also advised passengers to check with their airlines before leaving for the airport. What Air India, Indigo, and other airlines said Air India extends suspensions Air India on Monday extended the suspension of its flight services to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar. In a post on X, the airline said, “In view of the continuing situation in West Asia, Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on March 2, 2026.”

It also cancelled some of Monday’s flights to Europe along with their scheduled return legs. These are: AI117: Amritsar to Birmingham AI151/AI152: Delhi to and from Zurich AI157/AI158: Delhi to and from Copenhagen AI114: Birmingham to Delhi However, all other flights to North America and Europe will operate as scheduled using alternative routes through available West Asia airspace. This is expected to increase flying time. IndiGo cancels around 200 flights “Air India continues to closely monitor the situation and has carefully assessed the evolving circumstances across multiple parameters, including safety, security, airspace availability, and operational feasibility, before deciding on these operations for March 2, 2026,” the airline said. “We will share updates, based on further assessments, at an appropriate time. (Air India) is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements. Guests with affected bookings are being notified on their registered contact details.”

India’s biggest airline said it had suspended all flights using Middle Eastern airspace until at least March 2. SpiceJet continues UAE suspension Budget carrier SpiceJet also continued the suspension of all its flights to and from the UAE on Monday. After sharing the list of cancelled services, the airline advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Akasa Air cancels Gulf routes ALSO READ: West Asia crisis: India offers foreigners visa relief amid flight chaos Akasa Air cancelled all flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh on Monday. The airline said passengers whose bookings are affected until March 7, 2026, can opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no extra charge.