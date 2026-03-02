West Asia crisis: India offers foreigners visa relief amid flight chaos

Hundreds of flights to and from the West Asia have been cancelled, leaving many foreign nationals stranded in India and thousands of Indians stuck abroad. In view of the disruption, the Indian government on Sunday asked foreign nationals in the country to approach the relevant authorities for visa extensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for foreign nationals affected by the travel disruptions.

The MEA urged foreign nationals to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) if they require help with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay.

“All foreign nationals in India who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularise their stay are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office,” the MEA said.

Assistance through FRRO ALSO READ: West Asia chaos: Nearly 500 flights cancelled; what Indians can do The MEA said the concerned FRROs will extend assistance. It is not immediately clear how many foreign tourists are stranded in India due to the flight cancellations. Flights hit after regional escalation Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across West Asia and in other countries, including India, due to airspace restrictions after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the United States.