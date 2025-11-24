Kuwait visit visas: Five ways you can now shift your status to residency

Kuwait has set out clear rules on when a visitor can switch from a temporary visit visa to a standard residence permit, confirming five situations in which this is allowed under Article 16 of the residency regulations. Officials say these clarifications are meant to deal with real-world situations such as family unity, government duties and employment needs, without loosening the country’s tight immigration controls.

What is the rule for government-related visitors?

Visitors entering Kuwait on government visit visas can now move to regular residency, provided they meet two conditions. They must hold a university degree or a specialised technical qualification, and they must secure approval from the Director General of the General Administration of Residence Affairs.

This route is used for people who arrive to work with ministries or public bodies and later need longer-term permission to stay. Key points • Must enter on a government visit visa. • Must hold a degree or specialised technical qualification. • Requires approval from the Director General of Residence Affairs. Who can convert under domestic worker provisions? Domestic workers and individuals employed in related service roles may also shift from a visit visa to a permanent residence permit. This follows existing domestic labour rules and caters to cases where workers need to transition quickly into residency to support their employment arrangements.

Key points • Applies to domestic workers and certain service-category workers. • Allows direct conversion to regular residency. • Supports situations where employment starts soon after arrival. Can family or tourist visitors convert if joining relatives? Kuwait will also allow conversions for people who enter on family or tourist visit visas and need to join an immediate family member who is already a legal resident. The measure supports family unity and gives dependants a formal pathway to move from short-term entry to stable residency. Key points • Covers family and tourist visit visas. • Applies when joining an immediate family member living legally in Kuwait.

A visitor may also convert their status if they first entered Kuwait on a work entry visa, began the process of issuing residency, but had to leave the country unexpectedly. They must have stayed outside Kuwait for no more than one month. After re-entering on a visit visa, they may continue the process and switch back to regular residency. This rule covers unforeseen situations where workers had to travel urgently but still maintain valid documentation.