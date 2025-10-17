Home / Immigration / Trump govt sued by US labour unions for tracking immigrants' social media

Trump govt sued by US labour unions for tracking immigrants' social media

US labour unions have sued the government for monitoring legal immigrants' social media, alleging that the surveillance violates free speech and creates fear of online expression

US visa, H4, H1B
The lawsuit by US labour unions challenges government surveillance of immigrants’ social media activity, alleging violation of free speech rights. Photo: Shutterstock
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Several labour unions in the United States have filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump government for monitoring the social media accounts of people legally residing in Washington, Reuters reported.
 
The unions, including the United Auto Workers, Communications Workers of America, and American Federation of Teachers, lodged the case in a federal court in New York against the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the heads of these agencies.
 
Alleged violation of free speech
 
The unions claim the government’s practice of scanning individuals’ online activity for specific content, such as criticism of Israel or posts about the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, violates the First Amendment, which guarantees freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly, and petition.
 
At least six people reportedly had their visas revoked over posts related to Kirk’s killing. The State Department defended the action, saying, “The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans.” Several workers in the US have also been dismissed over similar posts.
 
Union leaders argue that such actions have created a chilling effect, discouraging thousands from expressing their opinions online for fear of immigration consequences.
 
Broader immigration crackdown
 
The lawsuit comes amid a wider immigration crackdown under US President Donald Trump, whose administration has tightened visa rules and imposed a new $100,000 fee on H-1B applications. Officials maintain that foreigners do not enjoy the same constitutional protections as US citizens and that visas are a privilege, not a right.
 
Chamber of Commerce joins legal fight
 
On Thursday, the US Chamber of Commerce also filed a separate lawsuit challenging the new visa fee, arguing it violates the Immigration and Nationality Act by imposing costs far beyond administrative expenses.
 
Chamber executive vice-president Neil Bradley warned that the steep fee could make it “cost-prohibitive for US employers to access global talent,” adding that economic growth would require more workers, not fewer.
 
This year, more than 470,000 petitions were filed under the H-1B programme, which is capped at 65,000 new visas annually, plus 20,000 for holders of advanced US degrees. Bradley argued that without a viable visa system, “skilled workers will take their talents elsewhere.”

Topics :US immigrationlabour unionsUS governmentDonald Trump administrationUS immigration policy

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

