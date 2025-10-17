Trump govt sued by US labour unions for tracking immigrants' social media

Several labour unions in the United States have filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump government for monitoring the social media accounts of people legally residing in Washington, Reuters reported.

The unions, including the United Auto Workers, Communications Workers of America, and American Federation of Teachers, lodged the case in a federal court in New York against the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the heads of these agencies.

Alleged violation of free speech

The unions claim the government’s practice of scanning individuals’ online activity for specific content, such as criticism of Israel or posts about the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, violates the First Amendment, which guarantees freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly, and petition.

At least six people reportedly had their visas revoked over posts related to Kirk’s killing. The State Department defended the action, saying, “The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans.” Several workers in the US have also been dismissed over similar posts. Union leaders argue that such actions have created a chilling effect, discouraging thousands from expressing their opinions online for fear of immigration consequences. Broader immigration crackdown The lawsuit comes amid a wider immigration crackdown under US President Donald Trump, whose administration has tightened visa rules and imposed a new $100,000 fee on H-1B applications. Officials maintain that foreigners do not enjoy the same constitutional protections as US citizens and that visas are a privilege, not a right.