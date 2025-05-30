No visa hassles: Top countries Indians can visit with ease in 2025

International travel is fun but getting a visa is often labourious. The good news is that many countries have made travel easier for Indian passport holders by offering visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or online visas (e-visas).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) provides the list of nations that extend such visas to Indians. From neighbouring retreats to faraway Pacific islands, these are the countries you can circle on the map for planning your next relaxing vacation without having to worry much about a visa.

Countries offering e-visas to Indian passport holders

The MEA lists 62 countries where Indian citizens can apply for an e-visa, saving both time and paperwork at embassies. In Asia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Taiwan offer electronic visa facilities. Central Asian and Eurasian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Russia are also part of this list.

In Africa, travellers can secure e-Visas for Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, and Namibia, among others. Australia and New Zealand also allow Indian nationals to apply online, while in Latin America and the Caribbean, destinations like Argentina, Chile, Suriname, and Antigua & Barbuda extend this convenience.

United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Turkey and Oman in West Asia also support e-visas. Elsewhere, Burkina Faso, Benin, Sao Tome and Principe, and Equatorial Guinea are on the list.

Visa-free destinations for Indian citizens

Visa-free entry is available for Indian passport holders in 25 countries, with varying durations and some conditions. In South Asia, Bhutan and Nepal continue to offer unlimited stay without any visa due to longstanding bilateral agreements. Indian Ocean island nations of Maldives (90 days) and Seychelles (90 days with prior travel authorisation) are welcoming, and Mauritius also grants free entry under specific conditions.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand now offers 60 days’ visa-free travel, and Malaysia has waived visas for 30 days till December 2026. The Caribbean is a hotspot of visa-free travel for Indians, with Barbados, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines offering stays ranging from 30 to 90 days.

Other visa-free options include Senegal in West Africa, Kazakhstan and Belarus in Central Asia (though Belarus requires transit via Minsk and other conditions), and Philippines, which permits short stays under certain visa-holding conditions.

Visa-on-arrival for Indian citizens

Visa-on-arrival (VoA) is available to Indian nationals in 38 countries, including many in Africa such as Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, and Zimbabwe. Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, and Myanmar in Asia also allow Indian tourists to obtain visas upon arrival.

Qatar, and Oman provide VoA access, too. The Caribbean again features strongly here, with Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines offering VoA as well.

This wide access reflects India’s growing diplomatic outreach and makes global travel significantly easier for Indian citizens. As visa policies can change, travellers are advised to verify current requirements via the MEA website (mea.gov.in/VFFIN.htm) before making any travel arrangements.