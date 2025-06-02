UK sees record 1,200 boat migrants in a day despite tougher rules on asylum

UK government figures released Sunday show that nearly 1,200 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Saturday, June 1, 2025, the highest daily total this year. Country-wise figures have not been released yet.

According to the Home Office, 1,194 people arrived in 18 boats during settled weather, bringing the annual tally so far to 14,811. That’s 42% higher than the same period last year, adding pressure on the Labour government, which came to power nearly a year ago partly on voter frustration over the previous Conservative government’s handling of the crossings.

A Home Office spokesperson said, “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security. The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay and we will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”

The spokesperson added, “That is why this government has put together a serious plan to take down these networks at every stage. Through international intelligence sharing under our Border Security Command, enhanced enforcement operations in Northern France and tougher legislation in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, we are strengthening international partnerships and boosting our ability to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal gangs whilst strengthening the security of our borders.” On Saturday, French police officers watched as migrants boarded boats at a beach in Gravelines, between Calais and Dunkirk. French authorities said they rescued 184 people from the Channel.

Defence Secretary John Healey told Sky News, “Pretty shocking, those scenes yesterday.” He said it was a “really big problem” that French police cannot intervene in shallow waters. “The UK is pressing for the French to put new rules into operation so they can intervene,” he added. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said his government would regain control of the border by tackling the gangs and the business models that keep the smuggling routes going. The government has moved to strengthen intelligence-sharing with France and ramp up enforcement operations. Tougher rules were added to immigration legislation last month.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill proposes ending the use of hotels for housing asylum seekers, which has cost billions. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, “Nor should asylum seekers be stuck in hotels at the taxpayers’ expense during lengthy legal battles. That is why we are changing the law to help clear the backlog.” Under the Bill, tribunals will now have 24 weeks to decide asylum appeals for those receiving housing support or for non-detained foreign national offenders. Appeals currently take nearly 50 weeks on average, based on tribunal data. More funds, faster hearings and digital tools

The government plans to allocate more funds to increase hearing days at both first-tier and upper-tier immigration tribunals. The Bill also strengthens the powers of the Immigration Advice Authority (IAA), which regulates who can provide immigration advice in the UK. Anyone caught pretending to be a registered immigration adviser now faces higher fines—up to £15,000 (around Rs 17 lakh)—and possible prison time. The Home Office warned that some of these unregistered advisers act as middlemen, offering misleading or fraudulent services to migrants. Artificial intelligence will now be used to help process asylum claims more quickly. Officials say the technology will reduce the time that asylum seekers spend in limbo and cut costs for the taxpayer. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology is overseeing this broader plan to digitise public services and find up to £45 billion in savings.

Asylum claims by nationality Figures show 3,911 Indian nationals claimed asylum in the UK in 2023, up sharply from 1,333 in 2022. However, only 5% of Indian applicants were granted protection at the first stage, in contrast to nearly universal success rates for applicants from conflict zones: 98% for Afghans and 99% for Syrians and Eritreans. That year also saw 1,194 Indian nationals crossing the Channel in small boats, accounting for 4.1% of total arrivals by this route. Returns to home countries at record level Between July 5, 2024 and March 22, 2025, the UK returned 24,103 individuals with no legal right to stay. This included:

< 6,339 enforced returns < 3,594 foreign national offenders < 6,781 asylum-related returns < 46 chartered deportation flights to destinations across four continents This was the highest figure in a comparable nine-month period since 2017. Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit on March 31, Prime Minister Starmer said, “It undermines our ability to control who comes here and that makes people angry. It makes me angry, frankly. It is unfair on ordinary working people who pay the price, from the cost of hotels to our public services struggling under the strain.” New legal presumption for foreign sex offenders

The government has also introduced an amendment under the UK Borders Act 2007, creating a legal presumption to refuse refugee status to foreign nationals convicted of a sexual offence serious enough to trigger sex offender registration. Each case will still be reviewed to determine the seriousness of the offence and the danger to the public. “They're not doing it, but, but for the first time for years … we've got the level of cooperation needed,” Healey told Sky News. “We've got the agreement that they will change the way they work, and our concentration now is to push them to get that into operation so they can intercept these smugglers and stop these people in the boats, not just on the shore.”