US shuns foreign students? Hong Kong, China, Japan throw doors open

US doesn't want you? No problem, you're welcome in other countries! This is the message from universities worldwide offering a haven to students affected by President Donald Trump's tough measures on academic institutions. Top universities see a chance to woo global talent and boost their academic revenue as the United States pulls up its drawbridge.

Hong Kong opens its doors

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) announced on Friday an “open invitation” to foreign students studying at Harvard or holding confirmed offers.

“As a leading international institution ranked among the top universities globally, HKUST is extending this opportunity to ensure talented students can pursue their educational goals without disruption,” the university said. “We will provide unconditional offers, streamlined admissions, and academic support to ensure a seamless transition for interested students.”

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee told lawmakers in Cantonese on Thursday: “Hong Kong will provide full support to our universities, giving \[affected students] the best assistance if they wish to come to Hong Kong.”

The city currently has 30,000 places for international students at its eight publicly funded universities.

China steps in

Xi'an Jiaotong University in China has appealed to students at Harvard, singled out in Trump’s crackdown, to join them. “We cordially invite international students from Harvard University to join our academic community. In these times of change, we are honoured to offer you a stable platform for your academic pursuits,” the university said.

Opportunities in Japan

Osaka University, ranked among Japan’s top institutions, is offering tuition fee waivers, research grants, and help with travel arrangements for students and researchers at US institutions wanting to transfer.

Japan’s Kyoto University and Tokyo University are also exploring similar schemes.

Jessica Turner, CEO of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a London-based analytics firm that ranks universities globally, said other leading universities in Europe and Asia-Pacific were moving to attract students left in limbo by US policies. “Germany, France and Ireland are emerging as particularly attractive alternatives in Europe,” she said. “New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and mainland China are rising in profile.”

Switching schools

Chinese students have been particularly targeted in Trump’s crackdown. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged on Wednesday to “aggressively” curb visas for Chinese students.

More than 275,000 Chinese students are enrolled in US colleges, fuelling revenue for universities and providing a vital pipeline for tech companies.

In 2023, international students – 54% from India and China – contributed more than $50 billion to the US economy, according to the US Department of Commerce.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs says around 330,000 Indian students were in the US in 2023-24, including roughly 788 at Harvard.

The crackdown comes as many young people prepare to head to the US in August to secure accommodation and settle in before term begins.

Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, told Business Standard, “The United States remains a top choice for Indian students, thanks to its world-class universities, research opportunities, and professional pathways. However, these developments may prompt families to more carefully weigh their options, especially those prioritising policy consistency and transparency.”

Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration, said, “Indian students must have a backup plan. They can also apply to countries like Canada, the UK, or Australia to keep options open in case of last-minute disruptions.”

Arora added, “International students contribute more than just tuition. They bring global perspectives that enrich classrooms and research. According to our Indian Student Mobility Report 2024, Indian students are projected to spend $17.4 billion annually, including $10.1 billion on academic expenses alone.”

Dai, 24, a Chinese student based in Chengdu, had planned to head to the US for her masters but is now weighing up an offer in Britain. “The various policies (by the US government) were a slap in my face,” she said, speaking to Reuters on the condition of using only her surname. “I’m thinking about my mental health and it’s possible that I indeed change schools.”

British and European Union students are also now more wary of applying to US universities, said Tom Moon, deputy head of consultancy at Oxbridge Applications, which helps students with their applications.

Universities UK, which promotes British institutions, said it had seen an uptick in applications from US-based students but noted that it was too early to say if this would translate into more enrolments.

Reputational risks

Ella Rickets, an 18-year-old first-year student at Harvard from Canada, said she was worried about what might happen if Harvard’s ability to enrol foreign students was revoked. “Around the time I was applying to schools, the only university across the Atlantic I considered was Oxford... However, I realised that I would not be able to afford the international tuition and there was no sufficient scholarship or financial aid available,” she said.

If forced to transfer, she would most likely apply to the University of Toronto, she told Reuters.

QS said visits to its ‘Study in America’ online guide have dropped by 17.6% in the past year, with interest from India down by more than half. “Measurable impacts on enrolment typically emerge within six to 18 months. Reputational effects, however, often linger far longer, particularly where visa uncertainty and shifting work rights play into perceptions of risk versus return,” Turner said.

Caleb Thompson, a 20-year-old US student at Harvard who lives with eight international scholars, told Reuters, “If America turns these brilliant and talented students away, they will find other places to work and study.”

With inputs from Reuters