Canada Express Entry: IRCC eyes single stream model, ranking system revamp

Canada may be preparing for the biggest overhaul of Express Entry since 2015. According to recent updates from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the government is proposing to retire the current Express Entry programmes, including Federal Skilled Worker, Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and Federal Skilled Trades, and replace them with a single, streamlined immigration pathway.

What is Express Entry?

Express Entry is Canada’s primary application management system for federal economic immigration programmes. It manages applications under the Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) Programme, the Federal Skilled Trades (FST) Programme, and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), while also covering a portion of Provincial Nominee Programme intake.

At its core, the system works through three linked stages: — Candidates must first meet eligibility requirements to enter the pool — They are then ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), based on factors such as age, education, language and work experience — Invitations are issued through periodic draws based on CRS scores and specific criteria By the government’s own assessment, the system has delivered strong economic outcomes. IRCC data shows that Express Entry immigrants tend to perform better in employment and earnings compared to other economic immigration pathways. Why reform now? IRCC pointed to a mix of policy and operational reasons behind the proposed overhaul. The government is looking to attract more highly skilled and higher-earning immigrants, while keeping overall intake at what it describes as sustainable levels. At the same time, category-based selection has evolved, the digital platform continues to be modernised, and new evidence has emerged on which candidate characteristics are most closely linked to long-term economic success.

What are the objectives of the reform? The government said the changes are intended to improve the integrity, coherence and effectiveness of the system. It has outlined four guiding principles: — Focus on predictors of economic success — Reduce overlap between programmes — Simplify processes — Ensure fairness and system integrity These principles feed into two broad areas of reform — restructuring the federal skilled programmes and revising the CRS. What changes are proposed to federal programmes? One of the most consequential proposals is to merge the FSW, FST and CEC streams into a single federal programme through regulatory amendments.

IRCC said the existing programmes were designed before Express Entry was introduced and were meant to operate on a first-come, first-served basis. In the current system, however, they mainly function as minimum eligibility thresholds, while selection is driven by CRS rankings and category-based draws. Under the proposed unified system, eligibility would be standardised. Applicants would need at least a Canadian high school diploma or an equivalent qualification assessed through an Educational Credential Assessment. Language requirements would be set at CLB/NCLC 6 across all categories. Work experience would be defined as at least one year of cumulative experience in TEER 0–3 occupations within the past three years, whether gained in Canada or abroad.

A job offer would no longer be required as a minimum condition, and the Federal Skilled Worker points grid would be removed. This marks a shift away from programme-specific thresholds towards a single entry route where ranking, rather than programme category, determines selection. To put it simply, instead of choosing between three programmes, candidates would enter one system with uniform rules, and their chances would depend more directly on how they score and where they fit within targeted draws. How will the CRS system change? The second major reform focuses on how candidates are ranked within the pool. IRCC’s internal analysis suggests that some factors are far more reliable in predicting economic outcomes than others.

Factors such as Canadian earnings, official language proficiency, Canadian work experience, high-wage job offers, education and age are seen as stronger indicators. In contrast, elements like spousal characteristics, bonus points for French proficiency, studying in Canada, or having a sibling in the country are considered less predictive. Based on this, the government is proposing to retain core human capital factors like age, education and language without major changes. At the same time, Canadian work experience would be restructured under a new “labour market integration” category, placing greater weight on how well a candidate is already positioned within the workforce.

Job offer points, which were removed earlier, could return but would be tied specifically to high-wage occupations rather than applied broadly. Meanwhile, additional points for provincial nomination, French language ability, Canadian study, siblings and spousal attributes are being reviewed for possible removal or modification. In effect, the ranking system would shift away from a wide range of bonus factors and place more weight on earnings potential and direct labour market outcomes. What new factors are being considered? Alongside these changes, IRCC is proposing to introduce new elements that better reflect labour market needs. A high-wage occupation factor is one such proposal. Candidates could receive additional points if they are working in, or have a job offer for, roles that pay above the national median wage. The government is considering tiered thresholds, such as occupations paying 1.3 times, 1.5 times or twice the median wage.

There is also a move to strengthen recognition of Canadian licensure. Candidates with trade certifications, including Red Seal qualifications, could receive more weight, and similar recognition may be extended to other regulated professions. Points for apprenticeship experience are also under consideration. What impact could these changes have? IRCC expects the changes to expand the pool of eligible candidates by making entry requirements more uniform, while also reducing administrative complexity for both applicants and officers. The revised CRS is likely to favour candidates with stronger language skills, higher levels of education, and at least one year of Canadian work experience in higher-paying roles.

Category-based selection will remain in place, allowing targeted draws for labour shortages and support for Francophone communities outside Quebec. What did stakeholders say in consultations? In August 2025, IRCC held public consultations to gather feedback on economic priorities and categories for future selection rounds. An online survey was hosted on a dedicated webpage, with more than 6,000 stakeholders and partner organisations invited to participate. On overall economic priorities, addressing labour shortages emerged as the most pressing concern, with 74 per cent of respondents rating it as a “great” or “average” need. This was followed by leadership and innovation at 59 per cent, while support for Francophone immigration stood lower at 32 per cent.

There was broad backing for the use of category-based selection to choose skilled workers for permanent residence. At the same time, respondents recognised that general and programme-specific invitation rounds still play an important role in supporting the economy. Which sectors were prioritised? When asked about specific sectors facing shortages, respondents pointed clearly to a few key areas. Healthcare and social services: 76 per cent STEM occupations: 61 per cent Trades: 60 per cent Agriculture and agri-food: 56 per cent Education: 55 per cent Participants indicated that category-based selection could help address these shortages, particularly in healthcare, STEM and trades. There was also a view that priority should be given to candidates already in Canada, including temporary residents.

At the same time, opinions were mixed on tightening eligibility rules. Some respondents supported increasing the minimum work experience requirement from six to 12 months and factoring in licensure requirements, while others raised concerns about stricter thresholds. How strong is support for Francophone immigration? Support for Francophone immigration outside Quebec was more limited. Around 33 per cent of respondents rated French-language proficiency as a key need. While some respondents pointed to broader benefits, others questioned how closely this priority aligns with economic outcomes and whether it should occupy a larger share of category-based selection. What about leadership and innovation categories?

The consultations also explored categories linked to leadership and innovation. Here, scientists and researchers received the strongest support, with 68 per cent rating them as a priority. This was followed by skilled military recruits for the Canadian Armed Forces at 48 per cent, and senior managers at 46 per cent. These findings are expected to feed into how future categories are designed, particularly as the government looks to align immigration selection more closely with economic needs. What happens next? The proposals are part of an ongoing consultation process, with IRCC inviting feedback from stakeholders on the direction of the reforms.