New Zealand plans Short-Term Graduate Work Visa for international students

New Zealand recently announced changes to its graduate work visa system, including plans for a new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa and broader eligibility for the Post Study Work Visa, as the government seeks to better link international education with workforce needs.

The changes were announced on March 12 by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), the country’s immigration agency. Officials said the measures are expected to give international graduates more time to find work while ensuring education pathways remain aligned with labour market demand.

What is the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa proposal?

Under the proposal, a new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa will be introduced from late 2026.

The visa will give eligible international graduates up to six months of open work rights. This means they can work for an employer while looking for longer-term opportunities, including employer-sponsored visas. To qualify, applicants must: • Complete a qualification at levels 5 to 7 on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework • Study the programme full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks • Hold a qualification that is not an English language, foundation, or bridging course • Apply within three months after their student visa expires • Show they have at least NZ $5,000 to support themselves

Officials said graduates will be able to work under an employment agreement or a contract for services. However, there will be limits. Visa holders will not be allowed to: • Run their own business • Sponsor partners for work visas • Sponsor children for student visas For instance, consider an international student who completes a level 6 diploma in hospitality in New Zealand. If the student finishes their course and cannot immediately secure a job with visa sponsorship, the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa would allow them to stay for up to six months while working and searching for a longer-term role.

If they find an employer willing to sponsor them, they could then move to an employer-supported work visa. How Post Study Work Visa eligibility will expand The government is also expanding eligibility for the existing Post Study Work Visa. From late 2026, graduates who complete a Graduate Diploma at level 7 will be able to apply if they already hold a bachelor’s degree. The bachelor’s degree can be: • From New Zealand, or • From an overseas institution Applicants must complete the entire graduate diploma programme in New Zealand. They will also need to submit:

• Their bachelor’s degree certificate • Official academic transcripts ALSO READ: Green Card fraud: How 11 Indians staged robberies in US for visa benefits Authorities said an international qualification assessment will not be required for overseas bachelor’s degrees, although immigration officers may still check the authenticity of the qualification. How long the visa may last under this pathway The Post Study Work Visa issued through this route will match the time spent studying the graduate diploma in New Zealand. The duration can be up to one year. Why the one-time visa rule still applies Officials also confirmed that the existing rule on the Post Study Work Visa will remain unchanged.