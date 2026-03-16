Monday, March 16, 2026 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / UAE helps 500 Golden Visa holders return amid Gulf war travel chaos

UAE helps 500 Golden Visa holders return amid Gulf war travel chaos

Nearly 500 Golden Visa holders and UAE residents returned home after flight disruptions linked to the Iran-US-Israel conflict stranded travellers abroad

Golden visa

Golden visa. Image: Business Standard

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 500 Golden Visa holders and other residents returned to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being stranded abroad due to flight disruptions linked to the escalating Iran–US-Israel conflict, authorities said on Sunday.
 
The coordinated effort, led by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and national crisis management authorities, allowed residents stuck overseas because of airspace closures and cancelled flights to return through air and land entry points.
 
The development comes as rising tensions across West Asia continue to disrupt aviation networks, leaving travellers across several countries waiting for flights to resume.
 
Why UAE residents were stranded abroad amid Iran vs US-Israel war
   
Travel disruption began when escalating tensions across parts of West Asia led to temporary airspace restrictions, flight cancellations and reduced airline operations.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 16, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs; Nifty below 23,200; SMIDs underperform; Tejas Networks jumps 9%

India stock market market cap fall 2026, West Asia conflict impact Indian equities, global market capitalisation decline oil price shock, Brent crude surge market volatility, Nifty PE valuation drop 2026, FPI outflows India equities March 2026, Strai

War-driven selloff erodes $447 bn off India mcap, close to Covid crashpremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says 'deal' with Cuba soon but war in Iran remains priority

Iran war, Tehran, Israel strikes, Iran

West Asia war updates: Trump warns Nato over Hormuz; Brent above $105

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

West Asia conflict: 23% households buy induction cooktops amid LPG concerns

 
Many travellers, including expatriate residents of the UAE, were unable to return after travelling abroad for holidays, business trips or family visits.
 
Airlines operating across the Gulf suspended or reduced several routes, while some airports limited scheduled operations. Travellers across multiple countries waited days, and in some cases weeks, for flights to restart.
 
For expatriates living in the UAE, the situation created immediate concerns.
 
• Work commitments were delayed
• Residency and visa validity became a concern
• Accommodation costs increased while travellers remained abroad
 
Nearly 500 Golden Visa holders brought back
 
To deal with the situation, the UAE government organised a response involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and national crisis authorities.
 
Through this effort, about 500 Golden Visa holders and residents were able to return despite ongoing disruptions in regional travel networks.
 
Officials said the country’s emergency response systems are meant to assist both citizens and expatriates during crises or sudden travel disruptions. 
 
What is the UAE Golden Visa?
 
The UAE Golden Visa programme grants long-term residency for up to 10 years to selected categories of individuals.
 
It is issued to:
 
• Investors and entrepreneurs
• Highly skilled professionals
• Scientists and researchers
• Exceptional students
• Creative professionals and innovators
 
Golden Visa holders can live and work in the UAE without a national sponsor and can sponsor family members.
 
Many holders maintain long-term ties with the country through businesses, employment or property ownership.
 
Flexible immigration measures for residents
 
Authorities have also introduced temporary immigration measures to assist residents affected by the travel disruption.
 
Expatriate residents whose visas expired while they were abroad will be allowed to return without applying for a new entry permit, provided they meet the required conditions.
 
The policy will remain in place until the end of March.
 
Travellers returning under this measure will receive a grace period to regularise their visa status so they do not face penalties caused by the travel disruption.
 
Waiving fines and extending grace periods
 
Immigration authorities have also relaxed rules for travellers whose visas expired due to cancelled flights or suspended routes.
 
• Overstay penalties have been waived in such cases
• Travellers can remain legally while arranging onward travel
 
The travel disruption has affected thousands of people across the region.
 
Some expatriates stranded abroad reported rising hotel costs and uncertainty about when they could return to work. Others worried about job commitments or family responsibilities in the UAE.
 
At the same time, residents in several UAE cities opened their homes to stranded travellers, offering accommodation and meals while they waited for flights to resume.
 
Flights briefly suspended at Dubai airport
 
Meanwhile, flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport after a drone incident sparked a fire nearby on Monday.
 
“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff,” Dubai’s media office posted on X.
 
Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the United States-Israeli war on Iran on February 28.
 
Targets have included US diplomatic missions, military bases and key infrastructure across the Gulf, including oil facilities, ports, airports, hotels, and residential and office buildings.

More From This Section

Dubai water park

Dubai in wartime: Key attractions offer free entry for residents, tourists

Australia

Australia training visa rules: Applicants now need sponsor approval first

donald trump, trump, crypto

$100,000 H-1B visa fee may have cost Trump govt $20 million as filings drop

US visa

US visa, tax scam worth millions! 2 Indian-origin men face 420 years jail

US visa, US immigration, green card

H-1B visa uncertainty pushes Indian founders to O-1, EB-1 visas: Explained

Topics : Golden visa West Asia US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayWest Bengal DA NewsTejas Network Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold OutlookFASTag PriceCement Stock OutlookPersonal Finance