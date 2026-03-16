UAE helps 500 Golden Visa holders return amid Gulf war travel chaos

Nearly 500 Golden Visa holders and other residents returned to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being stranded abroad due to flight disruptions linked to the escalating Iran–US-Israel conflict, authorities said on Sunday.

The coordinated effort, led by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and national crisis management authorities, allowed residents stuck overseas because of airspace closures and cancelled flights to return through air and land entry points.

The development comes as rising tensions across West Asia continue to disrupt aviation networks, leaving travellers across several countries waiting for flights to resume.

Why UAE residents were stranded abroad amid Iran vs US-Israel war

Travel disruption began when escalating tensions across parts of West Asia led to temporary airspace restrictions, flight cancellations and reduced airline operations. Many travellers, including expatriate residents of the UAE, were unable to return after travelling abroad for holidays, business trips or family visits. Airlines operating across the Gulf suspended or reduced several routes, while some airports limited scheduled operations. Travellers across multiple countries waited days, and in some cases weeks, for flights to restart. For expatriates living in the UAE, the situation created immediate concerns. • Work commitments were delayed • Residency and visa validity became a concern

• Accommodation costs increased while travellers remained abroad Nearly 500 Golden Visa holders brought back To deal with the situation, the UAE government organised a response involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and national crisis authorities. Through this effort, about 500 Golden Visa holders and residents were able to return despite ongoing disruptions in regional travel networks. Officials said the country’s emergency response systems are meant to assist both citizens and expatriates during crises or sudden travel disruptions. What is the UAE Golden Visa? The UAE Golden Visa programme grants long-term residency for up to 10 years to selected categories of individuals.

It is issued to: • Investors and entrepreneurs • Highly skilled professionals • Scientists and researchers • Exceptional students • Creative professionals and innovators Golden Visa holders can live and work in the UAE without a national sponsor and can sponsor family members. Many holders maintain long-term ties with the country through businesses, employment or property ownership. Flexible immigration measures for residents Authorities have also introduced temporary immigration measures to assist residents affected by the travel disruption. Expatriate residents whose visas expired while they were abroad will be allowed to return without applying for a new entry permit, provided they meet the required conditions.

The policy will remain in place until the end of March. Travellers returning under this measure will receive a grace period to regularise their visa status so they do not face penalties caused by the travel disruption. Waiving fines and extending grace periods Immigration authorities have also relaxed rules for travellers whose visas expired due to cancelled flights or suspended routes. • Overstay penalties have been waived in such cases • Travellers can remain legally while arranging onward travel The travel disruption has affected thousands of people across the region. Some expatriates stranded abroad reported rising hotel costs and uncertainty about when they could return to work. Others worried about job commitments or family responsibilities in the UAE.

At the same time, residents in several UAE cities opened their homes to stranded travellers, offering accommodation and meals while they waited for flights to resume. Flights briefly suspended at Dubai airport Meanwhile, flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport after a drone incident sparked a fire nearby on Monday. “Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff,” Dubai’s media office posted on X. Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the United States-Israeli war on Iran on February 28.