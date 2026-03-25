New Zealand to roll out 6-month graduate visa: Eligibility explained

New Zealand will introduce a six-month graduate work visa that strengthens job prospects for international students, including Indians, after completing their courses.

The new policy — published on immigration.govt.nz — links international education with labour market needs.

What new visa offers

At the centre of the changes is a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, which is expected to open for applications this year.

The visa will provide up to six months of open work rights, allowing graduates to:

Search for jobs in New Zealand

Gain local work experience

Transition, where possible, to an Accredited Employer Work Visa

However, the window is tight. Applications must be filed within three months of a student visa expiring.

Who is eligible? According to a statement by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), applicants must: Qualify for NZQCF levels 5–7

Have studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks

Show funds of at least NZD 5,000

Meet health requirements Importantly, the visa is not available for English language or foundation courses, and cannot be used more than once. Other restrictions include: No self-employment or starting a business

No sponsorship of partners or dependent children for work or study visas Post-study work visa Alongside the new visa, INZ has expanded eligibility for its Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV).

From late 2026, students completing a graduate diploma (level 7) will qualify, provided they: Studied full-time in New Zealand

Hold a bachelor’s degree (from New Zealand or overseas) The PSWV in such cases will be valid for up to one year, depending on the duration of study. Unlike the short-term visa, PSWV holders can support family members’ visa applications, subject to conditions. One-time pathways, stricter progression Both visas come with a key limitation: they are one-time opportunities. Only one PSWV can be granted per applicant The short-term visa cannot be extended or reused

Students who use the short-term route and wish to return for further study may face stricter requirements, including enrolling in higher-level courses that lead to PSWV eligibility. What this means for Indian students India remains a major source of students for New Zealand, particularly in diploma and graduate diploma programmes. The new short-term visa is likely to benefit those who currently do not qualify for longer post-study work options, offering a limited but useful window to enter the job market. At the same time, the expanded PSWV eligibility improves prospects for graduates with prior degrees, signalling a shift towards skills-focused migration pathways.