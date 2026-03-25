New Zealand to roll out 6-month graduate visa: Eligibility explained
International students in New Zealand, including those from India, will benefit from a new six-month graduate work visa designed to bridge the gap between education and the local labour marketAmit Kumar New Delhi
New Zealand will introduce a six-month graduate work visa that strengthens job prospects for international students, including Indians, after completing their courses.
The new policy — published on immigration.govt.nz — links international education with labour market needs.
What new visa offers
At the centre of the changes is a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, which is expected to open for applications this year.
The visa will provide up to six months of open work rights, allowing graduates to:
- Search for jobs in New Zealand
- Gain local work experience
- Transition, where possible, to an Accredited Employer Work Visa
However, the window is tight. Applications must be filed within three months of a student visa expiring.
Who is eligible?
According to a statement by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), applicants must:
- Qualify for NZQCF levels 5–7
- Have studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks
- Show funds of at least NZD 5,000
- Meet health requirements
Importantly, the visa is not available for English language or foundation courses, and cannot be used more than once.
Other restrictions include:
- No self-employment or starting a business
- No sponsorship of partners or dependent children for work or study visas
Post-study work visa
Alongside the new visa, INZ has expanded eligibility for its Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV).
From late 2026, students completing a graduate diploma (level 7) will qualify, provided they:
- Studied full-time in New Zealand
- Hold a bachelor’s degree (from New Zealand or overseas)
The PSWV in such cases will be valid for up to one year, depending on the duration of study.
Unlike the short-term visa, PSWV holders can support family members’ visa applications, subject to conditions.
One-time pathways, stricter progression
Both visas come with a key limitation: they are one-time opportunities.
Only one PSWV can be granted per applicant
The short-term visa cannot be extended or reused
Students who use the short-term route and wish to return for further study may face stricter requirements, including enrolling in higher-level courses that lead to PSWV eligibility.
What this means for Indian students
India remains a major source of students for New Zealand, particularly in diploma and graduate diploma programmes.
The new short-term visa is likely to benefit those who currently do not qualify for longer post-study work options, offering a limited but useful window to enter the job market.
At the same time, the expanded PSWV eligibility improves prospects for graduates with prior degrees, signalling a shift towards skills-focused migration pathways.
Students planning to study in New Zealand should track updates on the official INZ website, as detailed timelines and application processes are expected closer to the rollout.