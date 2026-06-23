No Tuition, monthly stipend: 75 Indians win fully funded EU scholarships.

The European Union (EU) has awarded 75 Indian students the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree (EMJM) scholarships for the 2026-2028 academic cycle, reinforcing India's position as one of the world's largest beneficiaries of the programme. At the same time, the EU has launched a new EU-India Student Ambassadors Network to promote European higher education opportunities across Indian campuses. With nearly 100,000 Indian students currently pursuing higher education studies across Europe, the continent continues to be a preferred destination for Indian students seeking world-class academic and research opportunities.

For Indian students considering overseas education, the announcement highlights a growing trend: Europe is increasingly emerging as an alternative to traditional destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

What is the Erasmus Mundus scholarship?

Erasmus Mundus is among the European Union's most prestigious international scholarship programmes.

It funds joint master's degrees offered by a consortium of universities across multiple European countries. Students typically study at two or more universities during the programme and receive a joint or multiple degree upon graduation.

Unlike many overseas education programmes, Erasmus scholarships are fully funded and generally cover:

Tuition fees

Travel costs

Installation expenses

Monthly living allowance

