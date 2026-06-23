Permanent Residency in 3 years? South Korea expands Top-Tier visa programme

South Korea is widening its efforts to attract some of the world's best talent. Effective June 1, 2026, the country's Ministry of Justice expanded its "Top-Tier Visa" programme to include professors and researchers working in science and technology fields, broadening a scheme that was initially launched in 2025 to attract highly skilled professionals in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and biotechnology.

The move comes as countries across Asia, Europe and North America compete aggressively for global talent in advanced technologies, research and innovation.

What is South Korea's Top-Tier Visa?

The Top-Tier Visa is a special long-term residence programme designed to attract highly qualified foreign professionals.

Successful applicants receive: Long-term F-2 resident status;

Permission for spouses and family members to reside in South Korea;

A pathway to permanent residency after three years;

Access to a two-year job-seeker visa while searching for qualifying employment. The programme is modelled on talent-attraction schemes launched by countries such as Singapore, the UK and the UAE, which have introduced special visas to attract scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and technology professionals. Who qualifies? For professionals working in high-tech industries, eligibility generally requires: A master's degree or PhD from a top-100 global university;

At least eight years of professional experience;

At least three years at a Fortune Global 500 or equivalent leading company;

Employment with a South Korean high-tech company;

Salary of at least three times South Korea's per-capita gross national income (GNI). According to South Korean government data, the country's per-capita GNI was approximately $36,000 in 2025. This means qualifying salaries could exceed $100,000 annually depending on the applicable year's threshold. "Under the expanded program, researchers and academics are assessed based on criteria such as internationally recognized awards, research publications, contributions to the commercialization of technology and research experience. Eligible individuals may remain in South Korea for up to two years on a jobseeker visa while seeking qualifying employment," said immigration firm Fragomen.

What's changing? Until now, the visa primarily targeted senior professionals working in strategic industries. The latest expansion extends eligibility to: University professors; Research scientists; Technology researchers; Academics involved in innovation and commercialisation. Instead of purely corporate experience, applicants in the academic category will be assessed based on: Internationally recognised awards; Published research; Academic achievements; Technology-commercialisation contributions; Research experience and impact. This broadens the pool of eligible candidates beyond corporate executives and technology specialists. Key takeaways as explained by immigration law firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP: The expanded scope of the Top-Tier Visa aims to attract top talent in science and technology from abroad.

Previously, the Top-Tier Visa was limited to staffing cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The goal is to hire 2,000 science and technology professionals by 2030 to boost research capabilities of universities, government-funded think tanks and corporate labs.

Applicant requirements include awards, research publications, achievements in commercial applications of technology and research experience. Why is South Korea doing this?

The expansion reflects South Korea's growing concern about global competition for talent. Like many developed economies, South Korea faces: An ageing population;

A declining birth rate;

Shortages of specialised researchers;

Intense competition in AI, semiconductors and biotechnology. The country has made talent attraction a key part of its economic strategy as it seeks to maintain its position as a global technology powerhouse. South Korea is home to major global companies including: Samsung Electronics SK Hynix LG Electronics The government has repeatedly highlighted concerns about shortages of highly skilled researchers in advanced technology sectors. Inclusion of Academic Talent