NZ changes English test rules for immigrants from July 2026: What changes

New Zealand immigration applicants using the Occupational English Test (OET) will no longer be able to take the exam from home for immigration purposes, as the country moves to mandatory in-person testing from July 13, 2026.

Immigration New Zealand will accept only OET results from tests completed at supervised test centres. Applicants taking the test on or after July 13 will have to appear physically at an authorised testing facility for all parts of the examination.

The change is relevant for applicants in health care, as OET is a commonly used English language test among medical professionals seeking immigration pathways.

Why New Zealand is changing the OET requirement According to Immigration New Zealand, the move is aimed at strengthening the reliability of English language assessments used in immigration applications. The immigration authority said the updated rule will help “keep the testing process fair for everyone”, “protect the integrity of the immigration system”, and ensure that test results accurately represent each applicant’s own English language skills and ability. The decision comes as immigration systems globally continue to place greater focus on verification and assessment standards for applicants meeting language and professional requirements. Under the revised process, applicants will not be allowed to complete any section of the OET online from home if the result is intended for a New Zealand immigration application.

Existing home-based OET results will remain valid Applicants who have already completed an at-home OET, or those who complete the test by Sunday, July 12, 2026, will still be able to use those results for their immigration applications. However, anyone appearing for the test from July 13 onwards will need to take the complete examination at a supervised test centre. This means applicants who are planning to submit immigration applications using OET scores may need to adjust their testing timelines to avoid delays or additional arrangements. Impact on Indian health care professionals The change could affect Indian health care professionals, including doctors, nurses and other medical workers, who often use OET scores while applying for overseas opportunities.

For many applicants, online testing has offered flexibility by reducing the need to travel to test locations. The shift to centre-based testing may require additional planning, especially for applicants living away from major cities where testing facilities are available. However, Immigration New Zealand has clarified that the update applies only to OET-based English language requirements. Other approved English language tests accepted for immigration applications will continue under their existing rules. Immigration New Zealand working with OET for transition The authority said it understands that the change will require adjustments for some applicants and is working with OET to support a smooth transition.