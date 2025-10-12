Home / Immigration / Philippines wooing Indian tourists with visa-free travel, direct flights

Philippines wooing Indian tourists with visa-free travel, direct flights

In a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity between India and the Philippines, Air India's direct flights from Delhi to Manila commenced operations from October 1

airport, tourists, passengers
In 2024, around 79,000 Indian tourists travelled to the Philippines.
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Philippines is pitching to become a leading tourist destination in South-East Asia for Indians, with initiatives like visa-free travel and direct flights, a senior Philippine official has said.

In a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity between India and the Philippines, Air India's direct flights from Delhi to Manila commenced operations from October 1, the official said. The Philippines launched visa-free travel for Indians in June, allowing for a 14-day stay for tourism. "Together with our visa-free regime for Indian tourists and resumption of direct flights between India and the Philippines after 10 years, we are ready to welcome you," Philippines Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio said. This ease of travel with direct flight means that you do not lose a day.  This will be an incentive for more Indians to travel to the Philippines," the senior diplomat told reporters. We know that for Indians with rising incomes, travel decisions are moderated by two factors, ease of visa excess and direct flights, he said.

The Philippines is a fun destination. With its beaches, food and drinks, there is everything for everyone, he said. Harsh Kumar, the Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, who welcomed the direct flight in Manila, said talks are on with other airlines to start direct flights between India and the Philippines.  In 2024, around 79,000 Indian tourists travelled to the Philippines. In the first nine month of 2025, their number was around 66,000, Philippines Tourism Board official Faye Agatha Mendoza said. Christina Garcia Frasco, who has been the Philippines Tourism Secretary since 2022, said there is a huge potential to increase the footfall of Indian tourists in her country. The Philippines is a destination like no other, with over 7,600 islands, immense biodiversity and a host of rich cultural and heritage experiences available to visitors, Frasco said, adding she was looking forward to more direct flights to key Indian cities.  The Philippines is the second largest archipelago in the world with over 7,600 islands, and around one-fourth of them are inhabited. With picturesque island destinations, the Philippines also wants to lure Indian filmmakers to make movies there, Ambassador Ignacio said. In August, India and the Philippines announced their strategic partnership after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US losing global talent: Replace H-1B lottery with merit system that works

France woos Indian students with affordable courses, 2-yr post-study visas

71.5% Indians travelled solo this festive season, led by millennials

How Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee threatens rural schools, hospitals in US

US sees 20% fall in foreign student arrivals in August, 45% drop from India

Topics :PhilippinesPhilippineIndian tourism

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story