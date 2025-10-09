France woos Indian students with affordable courses, 2-yr post-study visas

At a time when the United States and several European countries are tightening rules for international students, France is sending a different message: Indian students are welcome.

In a conversation with Business Standard, Grégor Trumel, Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture at the Embassy of France in India, said the country wants to attract more Indian students by offering affordable education, a large number of English-taught programmes, and post-study work opportunities.

“France may not always be the natural choice for Indian students because of cultural or language differences, but we want to change that perception,” said Trumel. “Students are warmly welcomed, and they’ll find plenty of courses in English, often at a much lower cost than in other countries.”

France and India already share strong government and business ties. Why is educational exchange important now? At a high level, our governments already cooperate closely, in business, air and space, and other sectors. But we need to strengthen the human connection between France and India because there’s still so much to do together. There are around 1,000 French companies operating in India, collectively providing nearly 500,000 jobs. To sustain and grow this partnership, we need well-trained professionals. Our goal is to increase the number of Indian students in France to 30,000 by 2030. It’s important because we want students with diverse skills — not only in business, but also in engineering, science, and other disciplines.

Currently, around 85% of Indian students in France are enrolled in business schools, but there are many excellent universities and institutions offering a wide range of programmes. That’s why this year’s Choose France Tour is so ambitious — it showcases the full variety of French higher education opportunities. ALSO READ: France sees 17% rise in Indian students, nears 2030 target of 30,000 At present, there are about 10,000 Indian students in France. Many choose programmes taught in English, particularly in management and business. But in fact, there are around 1,600 courses in English across French universities, covering multiple subjects.

This year’s Choose France Tour, held in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, brings together 59 universities and institutions offering a broad range of courses and opportunities. How successful has the ‘Choose France Tour’ initiative been so far? It’s expanding steadily every year. Two years ago, 40 institutions took part. Last year, the number rose to 50, and this year it’s 59 — almost 60. That shows a clear growth and wider participation. ALSO READ: No new UK visas for skilled Indians, says Starmer amid anti-immigration row This gives Indian students a chance to explore institutions they might not have known about before, across France and at a high academic level. Indian students are warmly welcomed — not only for the quality of education but also for a memorable experience.

Could you share some data on how student enrolments have grown recently? Yes. Two years ago, the number of Indian students in France went up by 25% compared to the previous year. This year, we’ve seen another 17% increase. These are strong signs that we can realistically reach 30,000 Indian students by 2030 — especially since students are now staying longer and exploring more diverse fields. Instead of enrolling for just one year, many now stay for two or three. Which courses are Indian students mostly applying for? Around 85% choose business and management programmes, mostly in France’s private institutions. But we also have outstanding public universities that are extremely affordable, in some cases, almost free.

I myself studied in public universities in France before becoming a diplomat and now Director of the French Institute in India. So I can confidently say that Indian students are very welcome to do the same. Many European countries are tightening post-study visa rules. How is France positioning itself in this context? France continues to welcome Indian students. There’s been no change in our visa policy. In fact, we’ve created specific provisions to help alumni maintain their links with France. Students who complete their studies are eligible for post-study visas, allowing them to work or look for jobs. Alumni can also apply for special visas to return to France for short visits. We want to keep our doors open for talented students — and they are always welcome.

Can you explain the five-year Schengen visa for graduates? Are students showing interest? We offer two types of visas for alumni. The post-study visa is for Master’s graduates who have studied and earned their degree in France. It’s valid for one year and can be renewed once, allowing graduates to look for jobs or even start their own business. The five-year alumni visa isn’t a work visa. It’s for short stays such as professional visits, leisure trips, or reconnecting with friends and networks in France. It helps alumni maintain lifelong links with the country. The post-study visa allows graduates to stay in France for up to two years after completing their Master’s to find a job or start a business.

Where does France stand when it comes to job opportunities for international students? Many look for return on investment when choosing a destination. That’s exactly why we introduced these visa options. France does offer employment opportunities for international graduates. However, knowing some French is a real advantage when applying for jobs. At the same time, India hosts around 1,000 French companies that together employ about 500,000 people. So even if a student doesn’t find their ideal role in France, they can use their degree and international exposure to build a strong career with a French company in India.