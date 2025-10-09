71.5% Indians travelled solo this festive season, led by millennials

Indian travellers are rewriting festive-season traditions. According to visa platform Atlys, 71.5 per cent of all visa applications between September and October 2025 came from solo travellers, a sharp shift from India’s long-standing preference for family travel.

Millennials led this change, accounting for 53.5 per cent of applicants, followed by Gen Z at 29.7 per cent and Gen X at 14.6 per cent. Men continued to make up most visa seekers at 75.9 per cent, while women comprised 21.6 per cent.

“Festive travel in India has always revolved around family reunions, but this year we’re witnessing something different. Travellers are using long weekends to explore new destinations and experiences abroad, turning traditional holidays into opportunities for travel and cultural discovery,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

Short-haul getaways top the list Destinations within easy reach continue to dominate Indian travel choices. The UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka together accounted for most visa applications, reflecting a preference for short, affordable breaks. Oktoberfest puts Germany on the map Beyond Asia, Germany emerged as the most sought-after Schengen destination, fuelled by the global pull of Oktoberfest. Atlys recorded that nearly two-thirds of Schengen visas issued during this period were for Germany, largely for solo male travellers in their late 20s and 30s. “With back-to-back long weekends, people are transforming festivals into opportunities for international travel. This marks a behavioural shift in how Indians travel. They’re planning smarter, exploring more confidently, and increasingly weaving global experiences into their festive calendar,” said Nahta.